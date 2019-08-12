FC Dallas-Galaxy Preview

Perhaps a return to their home pitch will help the Los Angeles Galaxy end the squad's latest rough patch.

The Galaxy look to avoid matching a season high with their fourth consecutive defeat Wednesday night, and end their current struggles with FC Dallas.

Los Angeles (12-11-1) has gone from second in the Western Conference to outside of the top four over a relatively short period of time. Mostly, because the Galaxy are 3-6-0 since the start of June and were outscored 9-1 during a stretch of three consecutive road defeats to Portland, Atlanta and D.C. That lone goal came via Favio Alvarez in the 48th minute of Sunday's 2-1 loss to D.C.

"It's very weird, because sometime you feel like you played well, dominate the game, we manage the ball, we manage the chance," coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto told the Galaxy's official website. "(But), we need to try and (work harder) on defense. We need to (do it) in the next game. We need to win the next two games at home because it's important for the playoffs."

The Galaxy are 8-4-0 at home and have won two of their last three there. They welcome Seattle, a team ahead of them in the West table, this weekend, but first must focus on Dallas (10-9-6), which is just a point behind them.

Los Angeles' lone defeat over its first nine games this season came at FC Dallas on March 9. An own goal and Bryan Acosta's 61st-minute strike gave Dallas the 2-0 victory. It was FCD's fifth consecutive win in the series, one in which it's amid a 6-0-1 stretch.

Brandon Servania recorded a late second-half brace to snap a 3-3 tie and send Dallas to a 5-3 home victory over Minnesota on Saturday. Michael Barrios recorded three assists for FCD, which rebounded with its highest-scoring game of the season after being blanked in each of its previous two matches.

"To score five goals is obviously a great feeling for us," defender Matt Hedges, who recorded his 20,000th minute of game action last weekend, told Dallas' official website. "Getting three points no matter how you can at this point in the season is good."

Barrios' 11 assists this season are three shy of his MLS career high set in 2017 for Dallas, which last won two straight on April 13 and 20.

Los Angeles star Zlatan Ibrahimovic did not play in the earlier meeting with Dallas. He has 16 goals this season, but none over his last two games. It was not for a lack of trying against D.C., as Ibrahimovic set an MLS record with 14 shots.