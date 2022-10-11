FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City, Champions League live: score and latest updates - GETTY IMAGES

06:37 PM

HT: Copenhagen 0 Manchester City 0

Not the straightforward evening Guardiola would have hoped for.

City were desperately unlucky to see Rodri's corking strike ruled out for a Mahrez handball in the build-up, before Mahrez missed a Var-awarded penalty and Gomez was sent off following another use of the technology.

A half defined by those three big Var moments. Two went against City, one for – but they did not take advantage of that incident.

06:35 PM

45 minutes+4

Decent attempt from Haraldsson who has been lively for the home team, curling wide from 25 yards or so. At the other end, Alvarez and De Bruyne almost fashion a chance but the Belgian's shot is deflected over.

06:33 PM

45 minutes: Five minutes of stoppage time

Really nasty collision here from a City corner, with Akanji falling back on to the leg of Boilesen. He went down with a scream and Akanji immediately stopped playing out of concern. Fortunately, it looks like it was a twist of the knee and he is back on his feet.

06:29 PM

43 minutes

City lining up with something like a 3-1-5 when they build attacks. Rodri has dropped into the backline and Gundogan is almost manning the midfield on his own. Akanji has been a bright spot from them tonight, and wins a free-kick just beyond halfway.

06:26 PM

39 minutes

The home team are growing in confidence, but a lovely piece of control from Grealish wins City a free-kick on halfway. Will we see Erling Haaland in the second half to try and compensate from the team being weakened by the red card?

06:22 PM

36 minutes

On a night when City were supposed to conserve their energy, the players on the pitch now need to work extra hard down a man. How much will it really change the pattern of the game though? City are still seeing most of the ball with Copenhagen reluctant to press too high.

06:19 PM

Mahrez missing his penalty

Manchester City's Algerian midfielder Riyad Mahrez shoots from the penalty spot but fails to score during the UEFA Champions League 1st round - AFP

06:18 PM

31 minutes

Copenhagen do not take advantage of that free-kick, but they now have an extra man for the rest of the game. Ruben Dias is coming on for City, replacing Mahrez who has had a night to forget. Missed a penalty, and sacrificed before half time on a rare chance to impress.

Story continues

06:16 PM

Sergio Gomez red card after Var check!

A straight red for City's new signing and he can have few complaints really, caught the wrong side and out-paced by Haraldsson. Copenhagen have a free-kick on the edge of the area.

Var has been involved THREE times in less than 30 minutes.

06:15 PM

28 minutes

City are still trying to pick their way through this packed Copenhagen defence. The Danish team have clearly learned from last week at the Etihad and have tightened things up.

Big shout for a Copenhagen penalty there! Daramy carried the ball forward again, and Haraldsson showed a turn of foot to get there in front of the retreating Gomez, who definitely caught him.

Replays show it was outside of the box, but Gomez could be in trouble for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity.

06:10 PM

Mahrez misses!

Excellent save from the Copenhagen goalkeeper Grabara, diving away to his right. Mahrez the guilty party for City, and the game remains goalless.

06:09 PM

Penalty Manchester City!

This time a Var check for handball goes in City's favour. Replays show the ball caught Boilesen on the top of the arm from the corner and Riyad Mahrez has the chance to give City the lead.

06:08 PM

22 minutes

City's turn to threaten from a corner, but Boilesen scrambled it clear after Akanji won the first contact. Laporte with a low cross into the penalty area, but the ball is deflected through to the Copenhagen goalkeeper Grabara.

06:05 PM

19 minutes

Well-timed challenge from Laporte starts a City break but for once De Bruyne's choice of pass lets him down.

Then Copenhagen produce their best attacking moment! A Ederson diagonal to the left wing was cut out and Haraldsson picked out Lerager with a pull-back behind the City defence. He went for a side-footed effort, first time from 25 yards and Ederson had to tip it over.

From the corner, the City goalkeeper is called into action again after the delivery missed everyone at the near post.

06:02 PM

That Mahrez handball which led to Rodri's goal being chalked off

Rodri finds the back of the net for Man City but the goal is ruled out by VAR following a Mahrez handball ⛔️#UCL pic.twitter.com/Lcp89O0P4i — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 11, 2022

06:01 PM

15 minutes

So the game is still goalless after a quarter of an hour. The referee may have applied the laws correctly there, but it never sits right when such a high-class goal is ruled out for such a minor, inadvertent infringement. Play stops for a while after a clash of heads between Gomez and Claesson. The Copenhagen man looks to have come off the worst.

05:59 PM

Var check: Goal disallowed due to a Mahrez handball

The ball brushed Mahrez's arm as it fell out of the sky on the edge of the box, but he did not know much about it. And he hardly put the ball on a plate for Rodri. Very harsh on him and City, but that is Var for you.

Mahrez handball. - BT SPORT

05:57 PM

GOOOAAALL! Rodri with a screamer

Out of nothing really, but City have the lead thanks to a spectacular strike by Rodri. The ball dropped loose around 25 yards out, and Rodri cut across it with the outside of his right foot and it swerved beyond Grabara into the top corner. Rodri scores his first Champions League goal.

05:55 PM

9 minutes

Riyad Mahrez has not really got going this season and he has endured a scruffy start to this match. Guardiola challenged him to work his way back to full fitness last week. Copenhagen sitting very deep and holding their shape well enough so far.

05:52 PM

6 minutes

Haraldsson's delivery did not clear the near post and City clear. Laporte with a decent piece of defending before Grealish is brought down again. City settle into another period of possession, but Mahrez is loose on the ball again.

Deramy led the counter-attack but City snuffed it out and launched a break of their own. Alvarez with a fizzing left-footed shot across goal that was tipped around the post by the goalkeeper. It should have been a corner but goal kick given.

05:49 PM

4 minutes

De Bruyne with a deflected left-footed cross that was not too far away from Gundogan, and City have a corner. They try to work a short one but Copenhagen deal with it. Mahrez caught on the ball in midfield, but Akanji swept up well, before Ederson made a silly mistake by letting the ball run under his studs, conceding a corner. Was not that far away from rolling into his own goal.

05:47 PM

2 minutes

Right from kick off City play the ball back to Ederson deep in his own box and they play through the Copenhagen press, finding De Bruyne with a one-touch pass around the corner. His ball towards Grealish was too far in front of the winger. Moments later, Grealish is scythed down by Jelert with a late challenge. City dominating the ball already.

05:45 PM

KICK OFF!

Manchester City get us under way.

05:44 PM

Incredible stat

Six of Copenhagen's team are 20 or younger, which underlines the scale of the task in front of them.

05:42 PM

The players are on their way out at the Parken Stadium

Copenhagen's home is absolutely packed and awash with blue and white. City need a professional performance and they will be into the knockout stages. A few boos for the Champions League anthem.

05:28 PM

Guardiola on leaving Haaland out

Some guys don't play but they are tired so we put fresh legs. I didn't speak with him (to Haaland). I do not give to my players the reasons why, they will not understand. They all want to play.

05:19 PM

A view from the Copenhagen camp on City from Deramy

It always feels like they have an extra two players on the pitch, it is crazy.

05:10 PM

Copenhagen's masked goalkeeper Kamil Grabara

FC Copenhagen's Kamil Grabara during the warm up before the match - Reuters

05:09 PM

Guardiola on the importance of full-backs in his team

If you want to build play from the back the position of the full-backs is fundamental. 40 years ago the defenders just defended and the attackers went forward but now it is a global game. The players need to know everything to play in the top teams.

05:04 PM

The Parken Stadium is one of the loveliest grounds in Europe

A general view outside the stadium prior to the UEFA Champions League group G match between FC Copenhagen and Manchester City - GETTY IMAGES

04:46 PM

Analysing the City team news

I bet Liverpool fans are delighted to see Erling Halaand sat in a tracksuit on the bench to ensure he is well rested for Sunday. Interesting that Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva are also on the bench, hinting at Guardiola's thoughts for the match at Anfield. It is still a team you expect to have far too much for Copenhagen.

04:44 PM

Copenhagen team and subs

Copenhagen XI: Grabara, Lund Jensen, Khocholava, Boilesen, Jelert, Stamenic, Lerager, Kristiansen, Claesson, Arnar Haraldsson, Daramy

Subs: Ortega Moreno, Carson, Dias, Ake, Haaland, Bernardo, Foden, Palmer, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand

04:34 PM

Manchester City team news: Haaland starts on bench

Manchester City XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Cancelo, Akanji, Laporte, Gomez; Rodri, Gundogan (c), De Bruyne; Mahrez, Alvarez, Grealish

Subs: Ortega Moreno, Carson, Dias, Ake, Haaland, Bernardo, Foden, Palmer, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand

03:25 PM

Will Guardiola wrap Haaland in cotton wool for Anfield?

Manchester City are a win away from reaching the Champions League last-16 with the minimum of fuss, and once again it looks a question of how many against Copenhagen this evening.

City put five past the Danish side at the Etihad last week when Erling Haaland scored another two goals to take his tally in the competition to 28. Another brace tonight would see the City striker draw level with Wayne Rooney and Kaka for Champions League goals.

Unless Pep Guardiola decides to rest him of course, which is a possibility given City travel to Liverpool on Sunday. Haaland has started all 13 of City's games in all competitions this season, scoring 19 goals in the process.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Guardiola said: "Tomorrow I am going to decide what is the team selection.

"I have to speak with the players, physios and doctors and decide what is the best. Then we will see.

"It's true that in the last 25-30 minutes when games are tight, that is when fatigue and the risk of injuries rises. But lately we were lucky to score goals in the first half and at the beginning of the second, then after we can rotate.

"But it's not just to rest players for fatigue but to involve everyone. I like it when everyone can be involved in the team and play as best as possible and reach the best level."

City have had to chop and change defensively this season, with Ruben Dias, John Stones and Kyle Walker all suffering injury problems. That has presented Nathan Ake with more first-team opportunities, and he has been one of City's most improved players. City would love to have qualification secured before their trip to Haaland's former club Borussia Dortmund.

Full team news on the way shortly.