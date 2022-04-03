FC Barcelona XI vs Sevilla: Starting lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for LaLiga game today

(Getty Images)

Barcelona take on Sevilla today in a big clash at the top of LaLiga and the race for Champions League qualification.

Los Nervionenses have won only one of their last five games in all competitions, which itself ultimately counted for little as they were still knocked out of the Europa League by West Ham.

Xavi will fancy his chances at turning over Julen Lopetegui’s draw specialists at the Camp Nou in the 8pm BST kick-off while on a 12-game unbeaten run.

Luuk de Jong misses the match due to Covid while a hamstring injury keeps Sergino Dest out of action.

Samuel Umtiti, Sergi Roberto and Ansu Fati continue to be unavailable ahead of the game, with Xavi providing an update on young striker Fati.

“It's going to depend on him, on his feelings, on what training load he can take,” said the coach.

“He started this week, he's been training three, four times with the team. His feelings are going to decide the timing of his return.”

Starting Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Alves, Pique, Araujo, Alba; F. De Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Dembele, Aubameyang, Torres.