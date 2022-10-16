Barcelona XI vs Real Madrid: Confirmed team news, injury latest, predicted lineup for El Clasico today

Barcelona are set to be boosted by the swift return of Jules Kounde against Real Madrid in El Clasico today.

Blaugrana boss Xavi watched his side concede three times against Inter Milan at home earlier this week to leave their Champions League hopes hanging by a thread.

Ronald Araujo is missing and the club could rush Kounde back into action for this afternoon’s trip to the Bernabeu, such are the lack of options at the back.

The Frenchman has been named in Barcelona’s matchday squad for the Clasico. Hector Bellerin and Andreas Christensen are both out, meaning Gerard Pique could be called upon despite his poor performance against Inter.

While Frenkie de Jong and Franck Kessie are available, Memphis Depay is injured ahead of a crucial game at the top of LaLiga.

Both sides are unbeaten in a domestic sense but a loss for either here would be a huge blow. Should Xavi in particular fall to defeat, the pressure would only increase after a poor week.

Predicted Barcelona XI (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Roberto, Garcia, Pique, Alonso; De Jong, Pedri, Kessie; Dembele, Lewandowski, Raphinha