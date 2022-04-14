FC Barcelona XI vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for game today

(Getty Images)

Barcelona have named Gerard Pique in their squad to face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League today - although he is yet ot be cleared to play by club physios.

Bundesliga side Frankfurt head to the Camp Nou on Thursday aiming to reach the semi-finals after a 1-1 draw in the first leg a week ago, which Ferran Torres rescued for the Blaugrana.

Xavi has revealed that, after that game, captain Pique informed the coach of his difficulty with a tendon issue that ruled him out of the win at Levante on the weekend. However, he could still return for this match.

“[Pique] doesn’t have an injury in itself,” said the coach. “He’s had problems for a couple of months and is making a Titanic effort.

“In Frankfurt he said ‘enough’. He’s out [versus Levante] and we’ll see about Thursday. He wants to force it, we’ll see, but I hope he can.”

Memphis Depay and Sergino Dest are pushing to play after respective hamstring problems, and both are in the matchday squad. The American right-back returning would be particularly useful given Dani Alves is not registered to play in the Europa League.

Sergio Roberto, Ansu Fati and Samuel Umtiti are long-term absentees for Barcelona, who welcomed Luuk de Jong back to the side as he hit the winner at Levante.

Predicted Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Araujo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Pedri, F. de Jong, Gavi; Dembele, Aubameyang, Torres.