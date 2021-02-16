FC Barcelona 1-4 PSG LIVE! Mbappe hat-trick, Messi goal - latest score, Champions League match stream, result

(Getty Images)

FC Barcelona vs PSG LIVE!

Ronald Koeman and Mauricio Pochettino face off at the Camp Nou tonight as Barcelona host Paris Saint-Germain in a huge Champions League knockout tie.

Barca and PSG go head to head in the first leg of their round-of-16 tie, and neither club can afford to go out of the competition this early.

Koeman has been tasked with restoring Barca to their former glories, while Lionel Messi will be desperate to win the European Cup once more having last lifted the trophy back in 2015.

As for PSG, Thomas Tuchel’s sacking not long after last season’s run to the final makes it clear that nothing less than glory will do for Pochettino in Paris - but that is easier said than done against Barca.

Messi opened the scoring from the penalty spot, but Kylian Mbappe brilliantly equalised to see a breathless first half end 1-1. Mbappe struck after the break to put PSG 2-1 up, and Moise Kean soon added another.

