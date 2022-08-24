FC Barcelona vs Manchester City LIVE! Friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

(AFP via Getty Images)

FC Barcelona vs Manchester City LIVE!

Pep Guardiola returns to Barcelona tonight as Manchester City face his former side in a charity friendly match. Raising funds for an important cause is the focus, rather than the result, with proceeds going towards aiding ALS research through the Luzon Foundation.

The match is taking place in honour of Juan Carlos Unzue, the former Barcelona goalkeeper and also a coach under Guardiola, who was diagnosed with the the incurable nervous system condition ALS two years ago.

City look set to name a strong side largely made up of players who have had minimal minutes so far this season, with Sergio Gomez, Kalvin Phillips and Julian Alvarez all likely to play significant roles. For Barcelona, Jules Kounde should get a chance to finally feature, with the centre-back still not registered for La Liga matches. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Barcelona vs Man City latest news

Kick-off: 8:30pm BST, Nou Camp

How to watch: CITY+

Barcelona team news: Kounde likely to start

Man City team news: Phillips and Alvarez set to feature

Evening Standard prediction

Man City team news

18:25 , Matt Verri

Man City will also use the game to blood their new signings Sergio Gomez, Kalvin Phillips, Julian Alvarez and Stefan Ortega plus a host of youth players.

“What is a strong team for you?” Guardiola said to reporters last week. “I don’t think I will play, though I would love it!

“The players who don’t play against Newcastle for example, the players with a lack of minutes are going to play but the guys who play at Newcastle are going to play too.

“It’s perfect. The best way to take rhythm is playing games. Training is nice but the best way is playing games and the guys who didn’t play much minutes in these two games are going to play and after in September with games every three days everyone is going to play.”

(PA)

Barcelona team news

18:17 , Matt Verri

The game will give Barcelona the chance to play Jules Kounde, who is yet to be registered for LaLiga matches following his arrival from Sevilla.

Story continues

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been named in the squad, despite being linked with a move to Chelsea.

👥 𝐒𝐐𝐔𝐀𝐃 𝐋𝐈𝐒𝐓

⚽ Barça vs Manchester City



A great game for a greater cause #TeamALS 💚 pic.twitter.com/01KydydPk3 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 24, 2022

How to watch Barcelona vs Man City

18:08 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The match will be not be televised live on TV in the UK.

Live stream: The CITY+ platform will live stream the match with a month’s subscription costing £2.99.

Live blog: You can also follow all the action right here with us!

Good evening!

17:59 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Barcelona vs Manchester City!

It’s a charity friendly tonight, raising funds to aid ALS research through the Luzon Foundation, with the match taking place in honour of Juan Carlos Unzue, the former Barcelona goalkeeper and coach who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease two years ago.

We’ll have all the latest updates and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8:30pm BST from the Nou Camp.