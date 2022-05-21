FC Barcelona vs Lyon live stream: How can I watch Women’s Champions League final live FREE on TV in UK today?

(Getty Images)

The current holders up against the competition’s most successful ever team - Barcelona and Lyon go head-to-head this evening in the Women’s Champions League final.

Barcelona cruised to victory 12 months ago, beating Emma Hayes’ Chelsea side 4-0, and they’ll now be looking to back that up at the end of another stellar season. A romp to the league title saw a perfect 30 wins from 30 matches, with 159 goals scored and just 11 conceded.

It’s a daunting task ahead for Lyon, though history is on their side. The most sixth of their seven Champions League successes came in 2019, when beating Barcelona 4-1 in Budapest.

The Spanish side are a very different proposition now though, and they go into today’s final as the favourites to defend their European crown.

Where to watch Barcelona vs Lyon

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on ITV 4, with coverage getting underway at 5:30pm.

Live stream: Fans will be able watch the game through the ITV Hub App, while it is also being broadcast on DAZN’s UEFA Women’s Champions League YouTube channel.