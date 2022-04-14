FC Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results today

(Getty Images)

An entertaining Europa League quarter-final between Barcelon and Eintracht Frankfurt is in the balance as it concludes today.

A Ferran Torres cracker secured a draw for the Catalans last week in reply to Ansgar Knauff’s opener - before Tuta’s late dismissmal for the Bundesliga side.

Barcelona then bounced back once more to beat Levante 3-2 in a LaLiga thriller on the weekend, the last-ditch winner coming courtest of Luuk de Jong after he shook off Covid.

Frankfurt fell to a home defeat versus Freiburg ahead of their trip to Spain, dropping them further off the pace domestically and emphasising their need to win this tie, setting up a semi-final showdown against West Ham or Lyon.

Date, kick-off time and venue

FC Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

The Camp Nou in Barcelona will host the match.

Where to watch FC Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt

TV channel: The match will be televised on BT Sport ESPN, with coverage starting at 7.45pm.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the BT Sport website or app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog.

FC Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt team news

Gerard Pique sat out the win over Levante due to a tendon issue, although Xavi has opened the door to his return by naming him in the matchday squad despite the injury not yet clearing up.

Dani Alves is unregistered for the match with Sergino Dest and Memphis Depay pushing for returns. Sergi Roberto, Samuel Umtiti and Ansu Fati are all injury absentees.

Christopher Lenz is a doubt for Frankfurt, who have Tuta suspended.

FC Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction

Blaugrana matches of late have been rather entertaining so we can expect that to continue at the Camp Nou for this one, with the hosts holding the attacking superiority required to win.

Barcelona to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Barcelona wins: 0

Draws: 1

Frankfurt wins: 0