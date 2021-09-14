FC Barcelona vs Bayern Munich LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich - LIVE!

Barcelona could hardly have asked for a tougher assignment as they begin their first Champions League campaign of the post-Lionel Messi era by hosting German giants Bayern Munich.

Messi ended his 21-year-long association with the Catalan club when he joined PSG this summer, with the Spanish club’s financial woes meaning they were unable to tie their talisman to a new contract.

The move sent shockwaves through European football and has dampened expectations about what Ronald Koeman’s side may be able to achieve this season. After a solid start to the LaLiga campaign, they face their first major test as a Bayern side already clicking into top gear arrive at the Nou Camp.

The 2019 Champions League winners thumped RB Leipzig 4-1 away from home on Saturday, though they are only second in the Bundesliga at this early stage, two points adrift of Wolfsburg who have made a perfect four-out-of-four start to the campaign.

You can follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below...

Read More

English contenders sitting pretty in Champions League as cash crisis narrows field

Much-improved England defence facing stern examination in Poland

Young Boys 2-1 Man United: Lingard error gifts Swiss late winner

Key Points

Kick-off: 8pm, Nou Camp

TV channel: BT Sport 3

Team news

Prediction: Barcelona 1-3 Bayern

19:30 , Malik Ouzia

New Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann takes charge of his side in the Champions League for the first time tonight, and has also been having his say on the effect of Lionel Messi’s departure on his opponents.

“They’ve no longer got someone as extravagant as Messi, but they have other players who can make a difference,” the 39-year-old told his pre-match press conference. “We are prepared for everything.

“I’m not of the opinion that they are a lot worse off now. [Whether we are] favourites or not favourites is always more of a media topic. Two world clubs are meeting.

“On the one hand, the form on the day will decide, but on the other hand, [there is] motivation - and that one will be extremely high with us.”

Story continues

Busquets: We can win without Messi

19:09 , Malik Ouzia

So, Barcelona start a Champions League campaign without Lionel Messi for the first time since the 2003/04 season, but midfielder Sergio Busquets believes they still have what it takes to compete at the highest level without their talisman.

“Anything can happen in football,” the midfielder said this week. “Chelsea won the Champions League last season and were not favourites.

“The important thing is the collective level and we know that we do not have Leo or his individual qualities. We are here, excited and aware of the difficulty, but we have a lot of ambition and we want to win.”

Team news in full

18:58 , Malik Ouzia

Barcelona: ter Stegen, Araujo, Pique, Garcia, Busquets, Sergi Roberto, Frenkie de Jong, Pedro Gonzalez, Jordi Alba, Luuk de Jong, Depay.

Subs: Dest, Puig, Demir, Neto, Coutinho, Lenglet, Mingueza, Umtiti, Pena, Nico Gonzalez, Gavi, Balde.

Bayern Munich: Neuer, Pavard, Upamecano, Sule, Davies, Goretzka, Kimmich, Sane, Muller, Musiala, Lewandowski.

Subs: Richards, Gnabry, Coman, Choupo-Moting, Cuisance, Sabitzer, Sarr, Lucas, Roca, Kouassi, Ulreich, Stanisic.

And here is the Bayern XI...

18:54 , Malik Ouzia

Here’s how Barcelona line up tonight...

18:47 , Malik Ouzia

18:45 , Malik Ouzia

We should have all the team news from the Nou Camp very shortly...

The hosts have arrived...

18:29 , Malik Ouzia

Standard Sport prediction

18:25 , Malik Ouzia

Barcelona have steadied the ship following a tumultuous summer with an unbeaten start to the LaLiga season but Bayern pose a different threat altogether and after a bit of a sluggish start of their own in the Bundesliga, they have looked rampant in the past two games.

Barcelona 1-3 Bayern

How to watch

18:12 , Malik Ouzia

TV channel: The match will be televised on BT Sport 3.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the website or BT Sport app.

Good evening!

18:05 , Malik Ouzia

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of tonight’s huge Champions League clash between Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

We’ll have all the team news and build-up ahead of an 8pm kick-off...