FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: Prediction, time, team news, TV, live stream, La Liga table standings today

(REUTERS)

Barcelona can this afternoon go top of La Liga with a victory over Atletico Madrid.

Ronald Koeman - who is banned from the touchline today - had practically ruled out his team winning the title when 13 points back in January, but 16 wins from 19 games has reined in Diego Simeone's side.

An Atletico slip up will also play into the hands of champions Real Madrid, however, who are second heading into the weekend and with a superior head-to-head record over both of their rivals. On Sunday, Real host Sevilla, who themselves are fourth and still alive in the race.

Atletico, who have not won at Camp Nou since 2006, have won only three of their last six games, losing twice, though Barca missed a glorious chance to go top last week when they threw away a 1-0 lead to lose 2-1 at home to Granada.

When is FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid?

FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid is scheduled for a 3.15pm BST kick-off on Saturday, May 8, 2021.

The match will be held behind closed doors at Camp Nou.

Getty Images

How to watch FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid

TV channel: UK viewers will be able to watch the match on Premier Sports, in conjunction with LaLigaTV, which holds the rights to show Spanish football across the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Live stream: Viewers with a Sky subscription can sign up to watch LaLigaTV for free until October 15, while those who don’t have the same time to sign up and stream matches on Premier Player.

For more information, click here.

AP

FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid team news

Barcelona have no fresh injury concerns, meaning Philippe Coutinho, Ansu Fati and Martin Braithwaite are their only treatment room occupants.

Ousmane Dembele is pushing for a start, though Ronaldo Koeman is likely to favour a front two of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann.

For Atletico, Luis Suarez is ready to face his former side for the first time, having missed the clash earlier in the season.

Otherwise, it's a case of as you were for Diego Simeone, with Renan Lodi still sidelined.

Story continues

La Liga standings

Here’s the lay of the land ahead of the weekend.

FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid prediction

Atletico Madrid have lost all consistency, while Barcelona’s fine recent run came crashing down at Granada last time.

I can see this being a stalemate, handing the advantage to rivals Real Madrid, with concerns over losing trumping a desire to win.

1-1 draw.

Additional reporting by Reuters.

Read More

Messi and Griezmann chemistry key as Hazard aims for redemption

Barcelona vs Atletico lineups: Predicted XIs and latest team news

Man City XI vs Chelsea: Predicted lineup and latest team news today