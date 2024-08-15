FC Barcelona suspect Frenkie de Jong is trying to force exit from club



If Manchester United are truly still pursuing a deal for Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong, they may want to think twice if a new report is to be believed.

In an article entitled “Bad vibes with Frenkie”, AS report that De Jong “is starting to become more of a problem than a solution at Barcelona.”

The outlet questions why the Dutchman is still unavailable for selection at the Camp Nou as the new season starts.

Reporter Javier Miguel notes that since getting injured in April, De Jong “returned from vacation clearly out of shape and with a swollen right ankle, and continues to turn a deaf ear to any attempt by the club to regulate his contractual situation.”

Miguel says there is a great deal of speculation over the player’s four-month absence due to a sprained ankle “which the club doctors had set at between six to eight weeks.”

The reporter says that even though it was a third injury to the same ankle, “all [three issues] had been through contact, so in principle there was no problem of it becoming chronic.”

The suggestion is that De Jong is not trying hard enough to recover from the injury, or worse, that he is swinging the lead.

It is claimed that “the club has internally acknowledged its bewilderment at the Dutchman’s attitude, which seems to be going at a different pace than the rest of his teammates”.

Pedri is cited as an example of a player who has returned from a worse injury in a much quicker time.

Miguel concludes that, by being constantly unavailable and refusing to discuss a new contract on a reduced salary, the club suspect “he is trying to terminate his contract – which ends on June 30, 2026 – to end his Blaugrana adventure, leaving as a free agent.”

Whatever was in Barcelona’s minds when they put the 27 year old on a €721,000 per week salary is anyone’s guess, but it is a problem that is overlooked when he is playing well for his team.

However, if indeed he is now downing tools in order to be bought out of his contract, it could pave the way for a United move. The Peoples Person noted recently how this could work to everyone’s advantage.

On the other hand, United have to ask themselves, do they want a player who is prepared to feign injury in order to get what he wants, even when he is being paid almost three quarters of a million Euros a week?





Play for free to win the new United kit! We’re awarding a new prize every PL matchweek, courtesy of Goat Kits! To play, just (1) Join the brand new weekly PL Challenge league here with our league code puu1tk and enter this week’s competition. (2) Follow The Peoples Person on X and answer the tie breaker question. Full instructions and rules here.

You can also visit Goat Kits at goatkitstore.com and use discount code TPP30 to get 30% off your first purchase!

