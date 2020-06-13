Despite no fans in attendance, man still sneaks onto pitch during Barcelona match

FC Barcelona resumed play on Saturday after a three month break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, picking up a 4-0 win against Mallorca behind a vintage performance from Lionel Messi.

Fans, however, weren’t allowed to attend the game in Mallorca due to the coronavirus. They were still superimposed digitally to help those watching at home, a growing trend in the sports world as play slowly starts to resume.

Yet somehow, one fan still found his way into the stadium and onto the pitch in the middle of the match.

The fan, minutes into the second half, slowly jogged out onto the field and started taking selfies with Barcelona defender Jordi Alba before he was finally escorted away.

No fans are allowed in the stadium but somehow we've still got a pitch invader 😂



(via @beINSPORTSUSA) pic.twitter.com/uIYqtcSAaQ — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 13, 2020

Where he came from, or how he actually got into the stadium when no other fans were allowed there, is still unknown.

Barcelona wasted little time on Saturday and cruised to the 4-0 win, solidifying its place atop the standings after the restart. Messi — who showed up clean-shaven, shocking plenty of fans on Twitter — had two assists in the win and scored in stoppage time at the very end, too.

A supporter invades the pitch during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Mallorca and FC Barcelona at Son Moix Stadium in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Saturday, June 13, 2020. (AP/Francisco Ubilla)

