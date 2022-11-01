FBN Redefines E-Commerce in Agriculture with Launch of the Annual Cyber November Online Sales Event with New Crop Inputs Planning Technology for 2023

Cyber November Offers Farmers the Best Input Deals of the Year from Nov. 1 - 22, a New Digital Crop Inputs Planning Tool, FBN® Acre Packs, to Save on Their Entire Input Plan, Along with Published Input Prices, Instant Discounts to Save Up to 10% or More on Crop Protection, Seed, and Animal Health, 0% Input Financing Options, and Direct-to-Farm Delivery

Cyber November is the Ultimate Early Planning Strategy for Farmers to Lock in the Best Input Pricing and Supplies for Next Year As a Critical Hedge Against Continued Inflation and Rising Interest Rates

SAN CARLOS, Calif. and CHICAGO, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers Business Network (FBN®), the global AgTech platform and farmer-to-farmer network, today launched Cyber November, its biggest annual online sale of agricultural inputs at FBN.com, during which every product category FBN offers will be on sale, enabling farmers to enjoy discounts on seed, crop protection and livestock products as well as additional discounts for first-time shoppers, returning customers, cash, and large orders.

Designed as a one-stop online shopping experience to help farmers control costs and maximize profit potential by starting their crop inputs planning early, Cyber November will run from Nov. 1 - Nov. 22 on FBN.com. To coincide with the online sale, FBN also today launched a major new crop inputs planning technology, FBN® Acre Packs, a user-friendly tool that calculates a farmer’s total cost per acre/per product unit, giving farmers unprecedented insight into their input costs–and their ability to control them. Farmers shopping the Cyber November sale will enjoy the best savings of the year, 0% Operating Lines and Input Financing* with instant approval for qualified applicants, and on-farm delivery date selection with free delivery for select products on orders of $5,000.

“The digital shopping experience at FBN.com during Cyber November offers farmers some of the best input prices of the year–and more visibility into their costs and opportunities to drive profit potential than they’ve ever had before," said FBN Co-founder Charles Baron. “FBN pioneered price transparency in agriculture so farmers could compare prices of critical inputs, something consumers take for granted, but didn’t exist in agriculture. This year, we’re introducing FBN® Acre Packs, a digital crop inputs planning tool that gives farmers immediate visibility into their final cost per acre for seed and crop protection based on their crop. Acre Packs simplify input purchasing by automatically doing the math using selected application rates within product label ranges to determine quantity & final cost, while allowing farmers to easily construct an input program with compatible products. Acre Packs provide a level of simplicity and insight that’s never before been available online to help farmers control ROI in their 2023 crop input plans.”

Anticipating that Cyber November will attract many farmers who’ve never shopped on FBN.com before, FBN has prepared a Checklist to help new customers take full advantage of Cyber November deals and to introduce them to some of the benefits of shopping FBN all year long. FBN’s online store features crop protection, crop nutrition, and seed, along with a wide variety of livestock products including vaccines, antibiotics, and nutritional products. FBN.com publishes input list prices so farmers can comparison shop and offers instant discounts rather than rebates so farmers can realize their savings at the time of purchase. Customers on FBN also enjoy agronomic information, numerous options for financing for qualified applicants, and free shipping for select products on orders over $5,000.

“We expect unprecedented interest in Cyber November this year because many farmers are eager to lock in savings and supply for next year. We’re meeting the external economic threats farmers are facing by introducing more functions and cost-saving programs than we’ve ever had before to help farmers control the variables that impact their bottom line.”

About FBN
Farmers Business Network® (FBN®) is an independent AgTech platform and farmer-to-farmer network with a mission to power the prosperity of family farmers around the world while working towards a sustainable future. Its Farmers First® promise has attracted over 48,000 members to the network with a common goal of helping farmers maximize their farm’s profit potential with data and technology enabled direct-to farmer commerce, community and sustainability offerings. FBN has set out to redefine value and convenience for farmers by helping reduce the cost of production and maximize the value of their crops. The FBN network has grown to cover more than 105 million acres of member farms in the US, Canada, and Australia. Blending the best of Midwestern agricultural roots and Silicon Valley technology, the company has over 900 personnel and principal offices in San Carlos, CA, Chicago, IL, Sioux Falls, SD, a Canadian Headquarters in High River, Alberta, and an Australian Headquarters in Perth with significant warehouse and logistics, remote and field employees across the US, Canada and Australia. To learn more, visit: www.fbn.com

Media Contact
Amy Wolfcale
Head of Corporate Communications and Media Relations
awolfcale@farmersbusinessnetwork.com
(917) 576 8767

Copyright © 2014 - 2022 Farmer's Business Network, Inc. All rights Reserved. The sprout logo, “Farmers Business Network '', and ''FBN” are trademarks or registered trademarks of Farmer's Business Network, Inc.

FBN products and services and other products distributed by FBN are offered by FBN Inputs, LLC and are available only in states where FBN Inputs, LLC is licensed and where those products are registered for sale or use, if applicable. Terms and conditions apply.

* Terms and conditions apply. FBN Finance, LLC commercial operating lines of credit are offered by FBN Finance, LLC and are available only where FBN Finance, LLC is licensed. Equipment financing provided by Ritchie Bros. Financial Services, Ltd. and TCF National Bank. Land financing provided in connection with Farmer Mac. Input financing provided in connection with our financing partners. To qualify for a financing offer, a borrower must be a member of Farmer’s Business Network, Inc. and meet the underwriting requirements of FBN Finance, LLC and its lending partners. All credit is subject to approval and underwriting. Interest rates and fees will vary depending on your individual situation. Not all applicants will qualify.


