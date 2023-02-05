FBLA Week Celebrates Organization’s Mission and Impact

Reston, Virginia, Feb. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Business Leaders of America, Inc. (FBLA), the nation’s largest business career and technical student organization, is celebrating FBLA Week February 5-11 as part of Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month. FBLA Middle School, High School, and Collegiate members across the country have planned activities to mark each day of the week and raise awareness about the organization’s mission of inspiring and preparing community-minded business leaders.

The week’s activities include: a social media spotlight of members across the country (Feb. 5); a live webinar and Q&A with student national officers (Feb. 6); a networking night with members and alumni (Feb. 7); workshops on career preparation (Feb. 8); an adviser thank-you day (Feb. 9); a fundraising competition and financial literacy webinar (Feb. 10); and a spirit day to celebrate FBLA’s rebrand and hold a Collegiate State Officer Summit (Feb. 11).

In addition, High School and Collegiate national officers have visits planned with more than 20 members of Congress and the Assistant U.S. Secretary of Education for Career, Technical, and Adult Education Amy Loyd. Students will share the powerful impact FBLA has both in and out of the classroom, including the importance of CTE in furthering academic success, workforce readiness, and community engagement.

Several states and cities across the country also issued official proclamations declaring February 5-11 as FBLA Week.

“We are thrilled to celebrate how FBLA is improving the lives of our over 200,000 members,” FBLA President & CEO Alexander T. Graham said. “From helping them explore careers to learning valuable workplace skills such as problem-solving and time management, FBLA is truly preparing today’s students to become tomorrow’s leaders. As they look to their own futures, our students are also fully engaged with their communities, giving back to those in need and networking with potential employers. We couldn’t be prouder of their achievements thanks to the dedicated educators who serve as student advisers, making this success possible.”

Story continues

Sponsors of FBLA Week include BusinessU, Clifton Larson Allen, Country Meats, Equedi, Lead4Change, Men’s Wearhouse, and the National Technical Honor Society. More information about FBLA Week can be found on FBLA’s website at fbla.org/fblaweek.

Future Business Leaders of America, Inc. is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) education association with active middle school, high school, and college chapters worldwide. Its mission is to bring business and education together in a positive working relationship through innovative leadership and career development programs. The association is headquartered in Reston, Virginia, just outside Washington, D.C. For more information, visit www.fbla.org.

CONTACT: Mary Lynn J. Rynkiewicz Future Business Leaders of America 7038604888 marylynn@fbla.org



