FBLA Conference Registration Opens, Brings Thousands of Students, Educators to Atlanta

Future Business Leaders of America
·2 min read

Reston, Virginia, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Business Leaders of America, Inc. (FBLA), the nation’s largest business career and technical student organization, has opened registration for its National Leadership Conference (NLC) in Atlanta, Georgia, in June. The NLC is expected to attract more than 14,000 middle school, high school, and college students, along with educators, employers, and other exhibitors. The NLC hosts collegiate students June 22-25 at the Hilton Atlanta, while the middle school and high school conference will be held June 27-30 at the Georgia World Congress Center.

Students will compete nationally for cash prizes in more than 100 business and technology events. In addition, registrants will have the opportunity to attend more than 50 professional development workshops to improve their business skills, develop their leadership abilities, and exchange ideas and best practices with other attendees.

All attendees will enjoy access to the Future Leaders Expo Hall, where they will connect with employers, colleges, universities, and other educational partners. Current exhibitors and sponsors include BETA Camp, BusinessU, CliftonLarsonAllen LLP, Fidelity Investments, the Institute of Real Estate Management, Kendra Scott, the National Retail Federation, and the U.S. Army.

“FBLA’s National Leadership Conference is the capstone of our program year. Thousands of students from across the U.S. are given a defining opportunity to demonstrate their achievements on a national stage while connecting with employers and developing their workforce readiness skills,” FBLA President & CEO Alexander T. Graham said. “Atlanta is the perfect venue for future business leaders. Our members will also have the ability to explore a vibrant business community packed with corporations like Coca-Cola, Chick-fil-A, Newell Brands, and The Home Depot, while experiencing cultural and historic sites such as the National Center for Civil and Human Rights.”

Registration, conference, and exhibitor information is available at www.fbla.org/nlc. Exhibit space and other sponsorship opportunities are still available. For more information, contact Mike Hyatt, Development Manager, at mhyatt@fbla.org.

Future Business Leaders of America, Inc. is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) education association with active middle school, high school, and college chapters worldwide. FBLA inspires and prepares students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences. The association is headquartered in Reston, Virginia, just outside Washington, D.C. For more information, visit fbla.org. 

CONTACT: Mary Lynn J. Rynkiewicz Future Business Leaders of America 7038604888 marylynn@fbla.org


