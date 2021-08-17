FBL vs EIH Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Dresden 2021 match, August 17, 12:30 pm IST

FBL vs EIH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Dresden 2021 between Fuchse Berlin Lions and SG Einheit Halle: Fuchse Berlin Lions will lock horns with SG Einheit Halle in the 5th and 6th matches of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Dresden. The first and second matches will be played at the Fuchse Berlin Lions eV in Dresden on August 17, Tuesday at 12:30 pm IST and 02:30 pm IST, respectively.

Fuchse Berlin Lions and SG Einheit Halle will be desperate to win two back-to-back matches on Tuesday. Both the teams didn’t have an ideal start to their campaign in the ECS T10 Dresden as they lost their first two games in the competition.

Fuchse Berlin Lions were up against RC Dresden in the first two games of the 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Dresden. Both the matches didn’t go as per the plan for Berlin Lions as they suffered defeat by eight wickets and 35 runs,respectively. As the team is yet to open their account in the league, they are languishing at the bottom of the points table.

SG Einheit Halle, on the other hand, faced defeat in their two opening matches at the hands of BSC Rehberge. In both the games, it was Eingheit Halle’s batting unit who failed to produce a decent performance. The team is currently reeling at the last position in the points table.

Ahead of the match between Fuchse Berlin Lions and SG Einheit Halle; here is everything you need to know:

FBL vs EIH Telecast

The Fuchse Berlin Lions vs SG Einheit Halle match will not be broadcasted in India.

FBL vs EIH Live Streaming

The match between FBL vs EIH will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

FBL vs EIH Match Details

The upcoming match of the ECS T10 Dresden 2021 will be played between Fuchse Berlin Lions and SG Einheit Halle at the Fuchse Berlin Lions eV in Dresden on August 17, Tuesday at 12:30 pm IST. The reverse clash between the two teams will be played on the same day at the same venue at 02:30 pm IST.

FBL vs EIH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Naeem Shinware

Vice-Captain – Tharanga Loku Liyana

Suggested Playing XI for FBL vs EIH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Indika Gunasekara, Naeem Shinware

Batsmen: Chamila Bandara, Muhammad Hamza Shaikh, Ahmadzai Rokhan

All-rounders: Tharanga Loku Liyana, Ganidu Arumadura, Ehsanullah Sharifi

Bowlers: Nauman Stanikzai, Praveen Nattramilarasu, Abdullah Daulatzai

FBL vs EIH Probable XIs:

Fuchse Berlin Lions: Ganidu Arumadura, Chamila Bandara, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Shamal Hydari, Neel Ranasinghe, Indika Gunasekara, Shamal Hydari, Nauman Stanikzai, Duleep Kodithuwakku, Tharanga Loku Liyana, Praveen Nattramilarasu

SG Einheit Halle: Abdullah Daulatzai, Bilal Usmani, Rafi Khan, Muhammad Hamza Shaikh, Ahmadzai Rokhan, Raviteja Jembugumpula, Ismail Molakkel, Naeem Shinware (c), Ehsanullah Sharifi, Chandan Manjunath, Matiullah Molakkel

