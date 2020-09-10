FBI warns of increasing extremist threats to the 2020 elections

The FBI is warning police nationwide to expect an increase in election-related threats — and potentially, violent attacks — from domestic violence extremists, according to a recent bulletin reviewed by Yahoo News.

Domestic violent extremists “across the ideological spectrum likely will continue to plot against government and election-related targets to express their diverse grievances involving government policies and actions,” the FBI said in a recent election-focused bulletin sent to law enforcement across the country.

The FBI document says that as of the beginning of August, the bureau has observed violent extremists “threatening 2020 political candidates or events, including threats against current candidates for President, presidential conventions, and counter protestors at campaign rallies, as well as individuals committing arson or sending threatening packages targeting political party offices.”

Those threats, the FBI document continued, likely will increase as the election approaches, despite the current focus of many [domestic violence extremists] on the COVID-19 pandemic and civil unrest.”

This uptick in threats is coming from some of the same groups that showed up at protests in recent months looking for opportunities to become violent, according to Nate Snyder, a former Obama counterterrorism official who reviewed the FBI bulletin.

“There’s real concern that violence is going to escalate with these domestic terrorist groups with the election coming up,” Snyder told Yahoo News.

Snyder pointed to doubts already being planted about the validity of the elections, which could motivate some groups to take matters into their own hands, a concern also reflected in the FBI bulletin.

“My biggest fear is that the White House and the president, coming up to Election Day, is that they’ll be saying we need to protect our elections, protect our polls,” Snyder said. “Then we’re going to see these groups potentially showing up at polling stations, and you’ll see voter intimidation and suppression.”

While the bulletin, which is dated Aug. 21, refers only to extremists and does not specify left- or right-wing groups, two of the cases cited in the document are individuals or groups concerned about a potential Trump electoral loss. The FBI refers to one case from this summer when “members of a self-described violent extremist militia” discussed plans to attack elected officials or storm “the state capitol building while the legislature was in session, with the intent to kill all inside.

“Members stated the need to act prior to a possible democratic presidential administration, due to the belief that stricter firearms regulations would be enacted quickly thereafter, according to a FBI reporting,” the bulletin states.

In a separate case from late last year, an unnamed Ohio-based extremist discussed plans to set off a homemade bomb in the hopes of starting a race war. The extremist, the FBI bulletin reads, “stated an intent for his group of followers to be operationally ready for the 2024 election, based on a belief that the President would win re-election in 2020; if the President did not win in 2020, however, the plan would be accelerated, according to FBI reporting.”