The FBI warned of a "credible" threat to synagogues in New Jersey Thursday, urging communities to take security precautions.

In a statement issued from the bureau's Newark field office, the FBI did not describe the nature of the threat, characterizing it only as both "credible" and "broad."

"We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility," the Newark office said in a tweet. "We will share more information as soon as we can."

The American Jewish Committee said it was "deeply alarmed" by the warning.

"Our thoughts are with the local Jewish community at this time," the AJC tweeted Thursday. "We will continue to monitor the situation as it develops.

This is a developing story that will be updated

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: FBI warns of 'credible' threat to New Jersey synagogues