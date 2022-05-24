FBI season finale pulled from CBS schedule after deadly Texas school shooting

“Prodigal Son” – As the team investigates a deadly robbery that garnered a cache of automatic weapons for the killers, they discover one of the perps is a classmate of Jubal’s son, who is reluctant to cooperate with the case, on the fourth season finale of the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, May 24 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Pictured (L-R): Shantel VanSanten as Nina Chase, Jeremy Sisto as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine, Katherine Renee Turner as Special Agent Tiffany Wallace and John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola. Photo: David M. Russell/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

FBI fans will have to wait to see how season 4 ends. CBS has pulled tonight's season finale from its line-up in response to the deadly school shooting in Texas, EW has learned.

The episode shares a plot line with today's events, namely that the team is working to prevent a school shooting.

The logline reads, "As the team investigates a deadly robbery that garnered a cache of automatic weapons for the killers, they discover one of the perps is a classmate of Jubal's (Jeremy Sisto) son, who is reluctant to cooperate with the case."

The decision follows a tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, where 14 children and a teacher were shot and killed by an 18-year-old gunman at an elementary school, according to Governor Greg Abbott. The tragedy is the latest of several mass shootings in the United States to occur in the last 10 days.

Instead, CBS will air the 12th episode from this season, which originally aired in February. There's no word on when or if they will air the finale episode.

