The FBI is conducting a consensual search of former Vice President Mike Pence's home in Indiana Friday following the discovery of documents with classification markings last month, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

The Department of Justice had been in contact with Pence's legal team to schedule the search and Pence's aides agreed to it.

The FBI declined to comment, referring questions to the Justice Department. The DOJ didn't immediately respond to comment.

PHOTO: In this file photo taken on April 12, 2022, former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a campus lecture hosted by Young Americans for Freedom at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Va. (Ryan M. Kelly/AFP via Getty Images, FILE)

The former vice president is not present for the search and is currently out of town, according to a source familiar with the search. However a member of Pence's legal team is on site, the source said.

The search is expected to take several hours, according to the source, who said that the FBI has been given unrestricted access to the premises.

Pence has been subpoenaed by the special counsel overseeing probes into former President Donald Trump, multiple sources familiar with the matter told ABC News Thursday.

MORE: Mike Pence subpoenaed by special counsel overseeing Trump probes: Sources

The subpoena from special counsel Jack Smith requests documents and testimony related to the failed attempt by Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election, sources told ABC News, which culminated in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Classified documents were found at Pence's Indiana home in mid-January and turned over to the FBI at the time, sources told ABC News. A lawyer for Pence conducted the search and found around a dozen documents marked as classified.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

FBI searches former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home in classified documents probe originally appeared on abcnews.go.com