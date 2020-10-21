FBI Says Iran Behind Voter Intimidation Operation Spoofing Proud Boys

Iran used the guise of the far-right Proud Boys to send threatening emails to voters earlier this week, the FBI announced late Wednesday.

At a hastily called evening press conference, Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe made the bombshell announcement of concerted efforts to sow chaos in the upcoming vote.

“We have already seen Iran sending spoofed emails designed to intimidate voters, incite unrest, and damage President Trump,” Ratcliffe said, adding that Iran is also “distributing other content” to imply voter fraud.

“Although we have not seen the same actions from Russia, we are aware that they have obtained some voter registration information,” he said.

“If you receive an intimidating or manipulative email in your inbox, don’t be alarmed and do not spread it,” Ratcliffe said.

