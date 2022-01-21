FBI Reportedly Raided Rep. Henry Cuellar’s House As Part Of Azerbaijan Probe

Nick Visser
·1 min read
Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) said he would cooperate with any investigation, and his staff said he was “committed to ensuring that justice and the law are upheld.

The FBI raided the home of Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) on Wednesday as part of a federal probe relating to Azerbaijan and unnamed U.S. businessmen, according to several media reports.

Both ABC and CBS reported Thursday that the raid is connected to a federal grand jury investigation. It occurred a day after FBI agents were seen descending on Cuellar’s home in Laredo, Texas. The Monitor, a local news outlet, said that agents were seen taking cases and other items from his home and that the FBI was also seen at a separate building Cuellar owns, his campaign office and other businesses.

The FBI told the Texas Tribune it couldn’t comment on the basis for the investigation or the raid but called it “court-authorized law enforcement activity.” It’s unclear if anyone was home at the time.

Cuellar, who has served in Congress since 2005, has said he will cooperate with “any investigation,” and his office said the congressman was “committed to ensuring that justice and the law are upheld.”

He is a powerful moderate Democrat and holds a seat on the House Appropriations Committee. He also served as the co-chair on the Congressional Azerbaijan Caucus in recent years, ABC News reported.

Cuellar is seeking reelection this year and will run in a primary on March 1.

