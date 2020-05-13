FBI offers US$1M reward in kidnapping of Coleman and Boyle

OTTAWA — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a reward of up to US$1 million for information directly leading to the arrest or prosecution of those responsible for the abduction of Caitlan Coleman and spouse Joshua Boyle.

Coleman, a U.S. citizen, and Boyle, her Canadian husband, were taken hostage in 2012 while on a backpacking trip in Afghanistan.

The couple, along with the three children they had in captivity, were freed by Pakistani forces in October 2017.

Timothy Slater, assistant director in charge of the FBI's Washington Field Office, says special agents and analysts are still actively working to identify the family's captors, but they need the public's help.

Boyle was accused of assaulting Coleman following their release, but in December an Ontario judge dismissed all charges against him.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2020.

The Canadian Press