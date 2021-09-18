FBI Now Searching For Gabby Petito's Missing Fiancé, Brian Laundrie

The FBI has launched an investigation into the disappearance of Brian Laundrie, who is considered a “person of interest” in the disappearance of his fiancée, Gabby Petito.

Petito, a 22-year-old lifestyle influencer, returned home last week after a “van life” cross-country road trip she and Laundrie, 23, had been writing about on Instagram since July 2.

Petito’s parents haven’t heard from her since late August as she headed to a hike in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park with Laundrie. He hadn’t offered an explanation for her disappearance and had refused to talk to police. Now he’s also vanished.

“Be advised that the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie are currently unknown,” said an attorney for the family, ABC News reported late Saturday. “The FBI is currently at the Laundrie residence removing property to assist in locating Brian. As of now the FBI is now looking for both Gabby and Brian.”

Laundrie returned home to North Port, Florida, on Sept. 1 without Petito, according to police. Pepito’s parents reported her missing on Sept. 11.

Utah’s Moab City Police Department released body camera footage of a response on Aug. 12 to a call about domestic violence concerning the couple.

Police can be seen attempting to calm a distraught Petito, who tells officers she has been struggling with her mental health and with her boyfriend while living in the van’s close quarters. Petito says in the footage that Laundrie locked her out of the van, and police question her about slapping Laundrie.

The two were taken to a hotel to stay in separate rooms to calm down.

Pepito’s mother, Nicole Schmidt, last talked to her on Aug. 24. She received two text messages from her daughter’s phone in the days after speaking to her, but it was unclear whether they were actually sent by her daughter, ABC reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

