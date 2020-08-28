FBI: Most Wanted: René Balcer Out as Showrunner Ahead of Season 2

FBI: Most Wanted is getting new leadership: David Hudgins (Parenthood, Friday Night Lights) will replace creator René Balcer as showrunner for Season 2 of the CBS drama, our sister site Deadline reports. The move comes as the spinoff is undergoing creative changes.

Additionally, recent Juilliard grad Katherine Renee Turner has joined the mothership series, FBI, as a series regular for Season 3. She will play Tiffany Wallace, an outspoken Fed who previously worked with the NYPD, mostly in the narcotics department. After serving on a joint task force, Tiffany fell in love with being an agent, but she is still a bit of an outlier at 26 Fed.

The first FBI drama follows Special Agent Maggie Bell (played by Missy Peregrym) and her partner Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan (Zeeko Zaki). Their New York office also includes Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille (Alana De La Garza), Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine (Jeremy Sisto), and field agents Kristen Chazal (Ebonée Noel) and Stuart Scola (John Boyd).

Most Wanted, meanwhile, takes the action on the road as the Fugitive Task Force, headed by Jess LaCroix (Julian McMahon), tracks down and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau’s Most Wanted list. The ensemble also includes Kellan Lutz, Roxy Sternberg, Keisha Castle-Hughes and Nathaniel Arcand.

Both FBI and FBI: Most Wanted are currently slated to return with new episodes in late fall.

