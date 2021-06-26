FBI: Man who fired shots at agents in Lexington could be ‘armed and extremely dangerous’

The FBI has released more information about a man who they say exchanged gunfire with agents who were trying to apprehend him in Lexington Thursday.

A wanted poster released by the FBI said Anthony “Tony” Lee Cotton, 37, should be “considered armed and extremely dangerous.”

Cotton, who has ties to Kentucky, Ohio and Michigan, is wanted for alleged involvement in the armed robbery of two Dollar Tree stores in Michigan on May 16 and 23, the agency said.

A warrant for Cotton’s arrest was issued in Wayne County, Mich., Thursday, charging him with interference with commerce by robbery.

On Thursday afternoon, Cotton allegedly exchanged shots with FBI agents near the intersection of New Circle Road and Eastland Parkway. He was last seen on Gatehouse Place, off Liberty Road, and multiple law enforcement agencies were seen searching for him in the Woodhill Drive area in the afternoon and evening Thursday.

Cotton is 5 feet 10 inches tall and 185 pounds.

According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, Cotton has tattoos including the name “Sheila” on the right side of his neck, a picture of a cross and “Tony” on his forearm and two dice and “lucky seven” on his upper right arm. He has scars from gunshot wounds on his right arm, right leg, left arm and left leg.

Anyone with information about Cotton is asked to call the local FBI.

