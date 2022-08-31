FBI Facing ‘Unprecedented’ MAGA Threats: ‘Time to Hunt Fed Bois’

Roger Sollenberger, Zachary Petrizzo
·9 min read
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

After FBI agents searched former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club looking for evidence of multiple federal crimes and documents Trump was never supposed to have in his private possession, some of Trump’s supporters struck a striking, but familiar, refrain: It’s time to kill government officials.

Research shared with The Daily Beast by the Advance Democracy Institute fills in some of the landscape of what the FBI has characterized as an “unprecedented” threat environment, a reaction to what some legal experts consider the most serious legal threat facing the former president.

Immediately after the news of the Aug. 8 search broke, pro-Trump online message boards began to light up with graphic violent threats, some of them targeting specific FBI agents after their names were revealed in right-wing news reports.

Intelligence Officials to Evaluate Risks From Missing Mar-a-Lago Docs

The threats have continued even as they spilled over into the real world—through the armed attack on the FBI’s Cincinnati field office three days after the search, as well as the armed protest outside the bureau’s Phoenix field office two days after that.

They haven’t stopped. And Trump hasn’t tried to stop them, despite acknowledging that he believes he has influence to help turn down the temperature.

In fact, far from quelling the tension, Trump sees the situation as an expression of justified frustration, according to two advisers, and he has further inflamed the agitation by repeatedly criticizing the search and even calling for a new election.

The research from ADI—a non-partisan, non-profit organization that conducts public-interest research and investigations—pulls from posts and comments on the pro-Trump “patriots.win” and other “.win” web forums, popular hangouts for MAGA extremists plotting the Jan. 6 insurrection.

For weeks, users on these platforms have been calling for hangings and executions of federal agents, while floating routine references to touchstones of anti-government violence like the Ruby Ridge standoff and Oklahoma City bombing.

The data also shows these threats cropping up in response to incendiary criticism from elected officials and right-wing personalities. They also share a rhetorical and demographic nexus with the Jan. 6 riot, with some regular contributors appearing to have previously identified themselves as participants in the insurrection—including one who claimed to have entered the Capitol.

The threats came almost immediately.

“All people need to do is just send one message by killing every one of those agents that stepped foot there,” one user wrote on Aug. 8, the day of the search.

FBI Chicago Went on Lockdown After Man Jumped Fence and Threw Rocks at Building

The comment was in reply to a post titled “BREAKING: MAR-A-LAGO HAS BEEN RAIDED BY THE FBI TRUMP SAYS,” which was created about 10 minutes after Trump confirmed the search on his Truth Social account. The forum moderators eventually pinned this post to the top of the homepage, where it drew more than 6,300 votes and 2,600 comments.

“Feds need [to be] hanged for treason,” another person commented. “Or we or our children will be slaves. They’re forcing it down this path.”

“Time to hunt Fed bois,” wrote user Ryno88.

On the same post, another user called for “lynch mobs in every city at the special agent in charge of your local FBI office at their personal homes.”

“Don’t go to DC again it’s their federal city. Make their minions across the country fold and the talking heads in Washington will lose their power,” the person added.

Two days after that comment, on Aug. 11, a Trump supporter armed with an AR-15 and wearing body armor attempted to attack the FBI’s Cincinnati field office. He was later killed during a standoff with agents in a cornfield.

The Cincinnati attack was preceded by warnings about the spike in threats—but in the .win world, that gave birth to more threats. Some users, suspecting the feds were monitoring the message boards, addressed them directly.

“I hope if the faggot FBI is reading this page they understand that after they are dismantled, every single one of them, including the fucking janitor is going to face a firing squad with their families in attendance who will be forced to watch,” one user wrote, commenting on the first popular Mar-a-Lago post mentioned above. “No mercy for these sub human [sic] pieces of trash who have betrayed the country.”

Inside the Right’s Obsession With the Trump Raid Judge

The day of the attack, one user created a post titled, “Everyone in FBI involved is complicit in Overthrow of Our Republic and must face the Guillotine!” It got more than 600 “upvotes” and 19 comments, mostly agreeing with the user—or suspecting the person was a liberal reporter.

Afterwards, patriots.win users celebrated the shooter.

“Good I hope he killed a lot of them. Every FBI agent should be unceremoniously executed and fed to livestock,” one user wrote in response to a popular post about the attack. Another user replied, “I agree with you. Guy is a hero.”

Users also called on allies to target FBI officials by name, including Trump-appointed FBI Director Christopher Wray—who issued a warning after the Aug. 11 attack—as well as the special agents outed in early right-wing media reports about the search.

One user created a post asking other users to publicly identify agents and their families. “Provide the addresses of their homes. Provide the addresses of any schools their kids attend,” the person wrote, adding, “Treat them like you would treat a Nazi or a Marxist agent coming for your kids.”

“When we’re in power we need to go after not just the FBI, but every employee including their families,” another user wrote, responding to an article about Attorney General Merrick Garland’s Aug. 12 press conference. “They are not Americans. They are not eve[n] people.”

Asked for comment, the FBI provided The Daily Beast a statement expressing solidarity with law enforcement, and condemning the threats as “reprehensible and dangerous.”

“The FBI is always concerned about violence and threats of violence to law enforcement, including the men and women of the FBI. We work closely with our law enforcement partners to assess and respond to such threats, which are reprehensible and dangerous,” the statement said. “As always, we would like to remind members of the public that if they observe anything suspicious to report it to law enforcement immediately.”

Biden: I Had ‘Zero’ Advance Notice of FBI’s Mar-a-Lago Raid

Trump has made noises about doing his part to rein in the threats. He even reportedly reached out to Garland minutes before that Aug. 12 press conference to ask what he, the former president, could do to “reduce the heat”—a remarkable gesture, considering Trump’s current potential criminal and civil exposure for his influence over the Jan. 6 attack.

But two advisers who have spoken with Trump in recent days told The Daily Beast that the former president, in their respective conversations, isn’t critical of the threats his own followers are making against law enforcement agents.

One of the advisers acknowledged that Trump sees these threats as “justified frustration” at an “unjust” search. The second adviser said Trump identifies with his supporters’ anger at the agency’s “overkill” and “overreach.”

“He has neither condoned nor compelled the reaction against the FBI,” the adviser told The Daily Beast, insisting that Trump remains the “most pro-law enforcement president in United States history.”

The Daily Beast asked Trump spokesperson Liz Harrington how the former president feels about the FBI’s handling of the search and his hand-picked director, Wray. We also asked for Trump’s reaction to some of the specific threats reviewed in this article.

In a 138-word statement, Harrington told The Daily Beast that “President Trump has always had the back of law enforcement, stands against all vile threats, and does not condone violence.”

Harrington then pivoted to associate a number of Democratic leaders with specific acts of violence, but did not reply to a follow-up about how Trump felt about the specific violence associated with his case.

Harrington added that, “Corrupt leadership at the FBI have behaved outrageously, illegally, and unconstitutionally” in their investigations of Trump, which she dismissed as political. The statement characterized the judge-authorized search as “the most recent abuse of power” and an “unAmerican raid of his private home.”

“In response, contrary to the narrative pushed by the media, the people—Republican, Democrat, and Independent alike—are coming together peacefully, and are growing more unified every day,” the statement concluded, a contrast to recent rhetoric from Trump’s own allies, as well as to the content reviewed in this article.

Ex-Trump Aide Sics MAGA Lackeys on Alleged FBI Agents’ Families

The data, however, doesn’t only point to Trump’s influence. It also shows violent outbursts cropping up in response to incendiary criticism about the search from right-wing political and media figures—including Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, and conservative commentators Dan Bongino and Jesse Kelly.

In response to a post showcasing a Gosar tweet in which he called the FBI the “enemy of the American People,” a patriot.win user commented, “Defund...decapitate....” And after Paul suggested FBI agents planted evidence at Mar-a-Lago, a user commented, “Their crimes have been tried via public, hard, evidence. Hang these fucks for treason.”

Below a popular post on Aug. 12—quoting Bannon calling the FBI “pure evil” and predicting they would be “liquidated”—a user commented, “Not merely liquidated. Executed for treason.” Another wrote, “If only we had Timothy McVeigh to drive the truck.”

On Aug. 10, a user posted that Bongino had “just said we’re being monitored here by the F.B.!.” on his podcast. In response, users wrote “Hang yourself, traitors,” “They need a noose in their traitorous lives,” and “the fbi and the illegitimate government are the domestic enemies” who “need to be afraid of us because judgement day is coming.”

The synchronous threats recall the online environment in the lead-up to Jan. 6. Notably, the .win message boards played a role there, as well, with users openly planning violence, according to a previous Advance Democracy report. The backlash to the Mar-a-Lago warrant was so instinctive and unified among a subset of MAGA Republicans, that some extremist watchers see it as a hallmark of Trumpism—“a violent fairytale of revenge on political enemies,” as NBC News’ Ben Collins said this week. And some of those Jan. 6 attendees, according to the new research, appear to be leading online calls for anti-government violence today.

But the patriot.win moderators dismiss concerns about the rhetoric, and say they can tell real threats from “bullshit.” They also warn users that reporters are lurking on the boards, watching the comments. (Collins was targeted by name in a number of threats.)

One moderator tagged a note to the first Mar-a-Lago discussion, claiming that “we’ve never (ever!) had a violent incident” attributed to a user, and reminding others to “as usual” report “true violent threats.”

“Finally, only say what you mean,” the note concludes. “Don’t get yourself in shit for saying something you’ve never considered backing up with action.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Local fundraiser collects over $50K for families of 6 Barrie, Ont. crash victims

    Donations have been pouring in from across the country and abroad to support the families of six young adults killed in a weekend car crash in Barrie, Ont., with the fundraiser fast approaching its $60,000 goal after just one day online. Organizer Mary-Anne Frith says she was surprised at how fast donations poured in less than a day after the GoFundMe page went live. "We're humbled by it, that's for sure," Frith said during a phone interview. "We have a community that we rally together, we have

  • Canada drops all three games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

    LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5

  • John Schneider raves about Matt Chapman's impact on Blue Jays: 'He's a stud'

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider met with the media after Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs. He discussed how badly the team needed a win, what Matt Chapman brings to Toronto, improved defence around the diamond and more.

  • Ohtani, Angels blank frustrated Blue Jays 2-0

    TORONTO — Shohei Ohtani refused to allow the good vibrations from the 30th reunion of the 1992 World Series champion Toronto Blue Jays to mushroom to the current club on Saturday. The Los Angeles Angels ace starter surrendered only two hits, striking out nine with only one walk in a masterful season-high 109-pitch, seven-inning performance for a 2-0 victory. Ohtani versus Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah, plus the reunion, provided quite the atmosphere. Joe Carter, Dave Winfield, Dave Stieb, manager Ci

  • End of an era: Dawson College basketball coach Joel Tyrrell retires after 49 years

    After nearly half a century spent mentoring players, basketball coach Joel Tyrrell announced his retirement from the athletic department at Dawson College. Tyrrell started as a social sciences student in 1973, and stayed at the CEGEP until his last day on Aug. 19. "I had the opportunity to work with some amazing coaches at this college, who inspired me to pursue the career," Tyrrell said on the school's court on Saturday. "I felt it was time to step aside and give somebody else the opportunity."

  • Nazem Kadri celebrates Stanley Cup win with the London Muslim community that always backed him

    Nazem Kadri walked out the front doors of the London Muslim Mosque on Saturday and hoisted the Stanley Cup as he celebrated winning hockey's highest trophy with his hometown community. The 31-year-old won the Cup in June as a member of the Colorado Avalanche and is believed to be the first member of his faith to become an NHL champion. On Saturday, Kadri made a point of including the Muslim community in the celebration, telling the crowd gathered at the mosque they were essential to his developm

  • McIlroy storms from 6 back to win FedEx Cup and $18 million

    ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy, the strongest voice for the PGA Tour in a tumultuous year, had the final say with his clubs Sunday when he rallied from six shots behind to win the Tour Championship and capture the FedEx Cup for the third time. McIlroy won $18 million, pushing his PGA Tour earnings to over $26 million for the season. He closed with a 4-under 66 to overtake Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who made only one birdie in a 73. Scheffler was hoping to cap off the best year in golf with

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • Edmonton muggles competing for 2022 quidditch title in Mill Woods Park

    Veteran and rookie quidditch players across Edmonton are preparing to mount broomsticks, as they vie for a citywide title Saturday. The annual Edmonton Quidditch Cup, a tournament that runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Mill Woods Park, will feature national-level athletes as well as entry-level competitors who may have never played a match before. "It's so fun," said Jasper Whitby, a quidditch player and vice-president of the Edmonton Aurors. "I'm so excited to play quidditch again." Quidditch, the

  • Kyrgios would consider 1st-round US Open loss a win for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — In one breath, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading into the U.S. Open with as much self-belief and good play as ever, coming off a runner-up finish at Wimbledon and some strong results on hard courts in recent weeks. In the next, ever an enigma, the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios says he can’t wait for his stay in the Flushing Meadows bracket to be over — perhaps as soon as Monday night, when he faces his “good mate,” fellow Australian and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis — so he can head ba

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • Gilgeous-Alexander, Joseph, Alexander-Walker won't play against Panama

    PANAMA CITY — Trae Bell-Haynes, Abu Kigab and Jean-Victor Mukama have been added to Canada's roster for the team's FIBA World Cup qualifying game against Panama on Monday. The trio replace NBA players Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Cory Joseph, who are all unavailable. Canada (7-0) is the only undefeated team in the Americas after a 99-87 win over Argentina on Thursday in Victoria. The Canadians can qualify for the 2023 World Cup with a win over Panama (2-5), and if Venezu

  • Sarah Fillier strikes twice, Canada downs Swiss 4-1 in women's world hockey

    HERNING, Denmark — Sarah Fillier thought about it for an instant, but made her Plan B work instead. Canada's youngest player at the women's world hockey championship scored twice in Saturday's 4-1 win over Switzerland in Herning's Kvik Hockey Arena. The 22-year-old from Georgetown, Ont., spotted Canada a 2-0 lead by the second period, but there was a tantalizing moment in the seconds before her first goal of the game. Behind Switzerland's net, Fillier briefly contemplated lifting the puck on the

  • South Korea's An and Choi share lead at CP Women's Open as Canada's Henderson fades

    OTTAWA — Two former teammates are tied atop the leaderboard at the CP Women's Open, vying for their first wins on the LPGA Tour. South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An are tied at 16-under overall after three rounds at the Canadian women's golf championship. They played together last month at the Dow Great Lakes Invitational and have known each other for more than five years after playing against each other in Asia. "It was only about a month ago that we played on the same team and played well,

  • Zaretsky has best reason to be late for university enrolment - an LPGA Tour event

    OTTAWA — Most freshmen spend their first week of university buying books and meeting new people. Lauren Zaretsky is playing in her first LPGA Tour event. The 18-year-old from Thornhill, Ont., delayed her arrival at Texas Tech by a week so she could play at the CP Women's Open. Betting on herself has paid dividends as Zaretsky is the only Canadian amateur to make the cut at the national women's golf championship. "It just brings good momentum coming in," said Zaretsky of playing the LPGA event be

  • Ohtani, Rengifo hit two-run homers as Angels complete sweep of Jays with 8-3 win

    TORONTO — Even though the lowly Los Angeles Angles swept his Toronto Blue Jays, interim manager John Schneider will refrain from a furniture-tossing fit of anger to rally his club. The Angels (55-73) received two-run homers from Luis Rengifo and Shohei Ohtani and solo blasts from Kurt Suzuki and Mike Trout to handle the Blue Jays 8-3 in the series finale, outscoring the home side 22-3 in the three-game set. "I'm never the type of guy who will go in there and flip the table," Schneider said. "At

  • Argos starter Bethel-Thompson not celebrating CFL career milestone

    TORONTO — He has thrown for more yards than Hall of Famer Doug Flutie, but McLeod Bethel-Thompson doesn't see that as a reason to celebrate. Of more importance to the Toronto Argonauts' veteran starter is establishing himself as a winning quarterback. "I see myself as a .500 quarterback, so there's progress to be made," Bethel-Thompson said following Toronto's 37-20 home win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday night. "Quarterbacks are measured by wins and right now, we’re a .500 team. "That's

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • Toronto Metropolitan University goes Bold with new nickname for athletics teams

    Toronto Metropolitan University made a major move in cutting ties to its longtime Ryerson name. So, why not go bold in its athletics renaming as well? TMU announced Monday that its sports teams will now be called the TMU Bold, one of three finalists selected from more than 4,800 survey contributions. TMU's new mascot will be a falcon. "The idea of Bold came from the feedback that was developed from community members," said Jen McMillen, vice-provost, students, at TMU. "They wanted a name that wa

  • Alberta equestrian rides across Mongolian landscape in world's toughest horse race

    An Alberta woman spent a gruelling 10 days trekking more than 1,000 kilometres across Mongolia on horseback. Adele Dobler, a helicopter pilot, was one of 48 riders selected in a lottery of 2,000 applicants to participate in the Mongol Derby, considered the hardest and longest horse-riding race in the world. Dobler had wanted to compete in a race like the Mongol derby since she was nine years old. "I'm 36 now, so I've been thinking about it for a long time," she said while on CBC Edmonton's Radio