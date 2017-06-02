FBI eyes Minnesota ticket sales records after manager firing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The University of Minnesota has turned over athletic ticket sales transaction records to the FBI for investigation of bookkeeping that triggered the dismissal of a manager in the department earlier this year.

Brent Holck, who was the assistant athletic director for sales and service, was fired in February for violating university policy. He was let go almost immediately after an internal audit discovered discrepancies dating back at least six years in the transaction records. Athletic department spokesman Jake Ricker confirmed the details on Friday after they were first reported by WCCO-TV.

Ryan Dillon was hired in May to replace Holck in running the ticket sales operation.

An FBI spokesman did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

