FBI director says agency tracking ‘extensive’ potential inauguration threats

FBI director says agency tracking ‘extensive’ online chatter about potential inauguration threats (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool))

The FBI director says the agency is tracking “extensive” online chatter about potential threats to Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Christopher Wray admitted his concerns despite vice president Mike Pence assuring Americans that Mr Biden’s inauguration next week would be safe.

“Right now, we’re tracking calls for potential armed protests and activity leading up to the inauguration,” said Mr Wray at a briefing with Mr Pence at the Federal Emergency Management Agency in Washington DC.

“And the reason I use the word potential is because one of the real challenges in this space is trying to distinguish what’s aspirational versus what’s intentional.

"We’re concerned about the potential for violence at multiple protests and rallies planned here in DC and at state capital buildings around the country in the days to come that could bring armed individuals within close proximity to government buildings and officials.”

Mr Wray’s comments come in the wake of the violence unleashed by Donald Trump’s supporters who stormed the US Capitol to try and prevent the certification of Mr Biden’s election win.

Five people were killed in the mayhem, including a US Capitol Police officer and a San Diego woman who was shot by law enforcement.

Mr Pence opened the meeting by insisting there would be an “orderly transition” to Mr Biden’s administration.

“We all lived through that day of January the 6th,” said Mr Pence.

“And as the president made clear yesterday, we are committed to an orderly transition, and to a safe inauguration, and the American people deserve nothing less.”

The president-elect has been briefed on the security risks by the FBI and Secret Service, his transition teams has said.

The American people can be confident that we’re going to ensure that we'll have a safe Inauguration in a matter consistent with our history & traditions. We have confidence our Law Enforcement will protect our Capitol and the Great people of this Nation next week. pic.twitter.com/aZeHj9w2c2 — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) January 15, 2021

Secret Service director James Murray said that his agency has been planning the inauguration for more than nine months.

“We are highly confident in our security plan, but we are always wide eyed and sober in looking to capitalise on lessons learned," said Mr Murray.

Mr Biden had been due to take the Amtrak rail service to Washington DC from his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, but that plan has now been cancelled.

He has said he will still be sworn in outside despite the heightened security threat.

