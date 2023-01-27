FBI director 'appalled' by Tyre Nichols traffic stop video, 'disturbing' says Garland

Kevin Johnson, USA TODAY
·1 min read

The nation's top law enforcement officials appealed for calm Friday as authorities prepared for the scheduled released of a Memphis police traffic stop video leading to the death of a 29-year-old Black man.

Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray called for any demonstrations to be conducted peacefully in advance of the video's planned disclosure expected to show a violent encounter involving five Memphis police officers and Tyre Nichols.

“I will tell you I was appalled,” Wray said, describing his reaction after viewing the video.

The Justice Department has launched a separate civil rights investigation into Nichols' death, while state authorities have leveled murder charges against the five officers who have since been dismissed from the force.

Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray speak during a news conference Friday. Garland and Wray also took questions about the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, who died from his injuries three days after being severely beaten by five Memphis police officers on January 7. The video of the police encounter is expected to be released later today.
Garland said he had not seen the video but had been briefed on its contents, calling them "deeply disturbing."

Nichols was pulled over Jan. 7, and later hospitalized in critical condition after what police initially described as "confrontations" with officers. He died three days later.

Nichols' family and their attorneys say video showed officers beating Nichols for several minutes.

Five former officers, who were fired last week, were charged Thursday with second-degree murder and other crimes in connection to Nichols' death.

