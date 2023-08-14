FBI called after fake announcement on London Stock Exchange

LSE

A US investment firm has alerted the FBI after suspected fraudsters published a fake announcement on the London Stock Exchange about a $1bn (£800m) investment in the maker of ChatGPT.

Ripplewood Advisors is understood to have called US law enforcement officials over the impersonation scam after the hoax press release appeared on the LSE’s website and other newswires on Monday.

The release claimed Ripplewood had invested $1bn in OpenAI, the US company behind the ChatGPT chatbot. It appeared on the LSE website’s news feed through EQS, a German service for publishing financial news.

The release claimed that Ripplewood, a 28-year-old company based in New York, planned to use ChatGPT technology to make investment decisions and predict trends, saying: “Through the use of artificial intelligence, investors should benefit from greater accuracy in forecasting market developments.”

The LSE said it had removed the announcement after being alerted by EQS. “We were made aware of a potentially erroneous press release being displayed on the LSE website and other news platforms,” a spokesman said.

“The non-regulatory press release originated from one of our newswire partners and upon notification from them, the press release was deleted from our website.”

EQS said it had deactivated the account behind the release and was investigating further. The account had previously published an announcement claiming Ripplewood was expanding its European business.

“EQS is a technical provider and not responsible for the distributed content. Due to the negative feedback after the publication today we decided to immediately deactivate the account of this user. We will further investigate,” a spokesman said.

The LSE website automatically publishes press releases from providers including EQS, PR Newswire and Business Wire, alongside regulated announcements from listed companies.

Ripplewood, formerly a private equity firm that had stakes in the Reader’s Digest and bakery company Hostess Brands, has hired lawyers in an attempt to take down the suspected impersonators, whom it is feared are using the company’s name in an attempt to solicit investments.

Last month, an unaffiliated website for “Ripplewood Equity” was set up in German and English. A separate press release was published by EQS claiming it was opening a string of new European offices. A Spanish phone number listed on the website and an email address were not answered.

OpenAI, based in San Francisco, is one of the most sought-after investments in tech after the viral success of ChatGPT, and was this year valued at up to $29bn.