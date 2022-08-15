DOJ says releasing affidavit would harm investigation; FBI bolsters security: live updates

Bart Jansen and Kevin Johnson, USA TODAY
·8 min read

WASHINGTON – The FBI has bolstered security at its offices across the country in wake of increasing threats to federal law enforcement officers following the search of former President Donald Trump's Florida estate, according to two sources familiar with the activity.

The defensive action comes as the bureau and Department of Homeland Security issued a weekend bulletin expressing concern for an extraordinarily volatile environment. It cited last week's attempted breach of the FBI's Cincinnati office by an assailant who is believed to have made provocative posts on Truth Social, the social media site founded by Trump.

The warnings came in the aftermath of the FBI seizing 11 sets of documents during a search of Mar-a-Lago on Aug. 8. The search represented an unprecedented criminal investigation of a former president.

Days before the Trump search, FBI Director Christopher Wray expressed deep concern for rising violence in the U.S. driven by an array of domestic grievances, from election-related disputes to lingering anger following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the landmark abortion-rights case Roe v. Wade.

"I feel like everyday I'm getting briefed on somebody throwing a Molotov cocktail at someone for some issue," Wray told the Senate Judiciary Committee. "It's crazy."

Describing an unusually volatile environment, Wray lamented that law enforcement officers have been increasingly targeted, with an "alarming" number killed in ambush attacks.

In new territory: The latest unprecedented Trump chapter brings mystery and political thorniness

FBI agents seized 11 sets of classified materials from Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, seen here, on Aug. 8.
FBI agents seized 11 sets of classified materials from Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, seen here, on Aug. 8.

National Security Archive president raised red flags in 2020

Tom Blanton, president of the National Security Archive at George Washington University, raised red flags about the pack-up of presidential material immediately after the election on Nov. 13, 2020 in a letter to White House Attorney Pat Cipollone.

He pointed to Trump’s norm-breaking administration, which eschewed records of meetings with foreign leaders, reprimanded its own attorneys for taking notes during meetings and told the Secret Service to not keep logs of visitors to Mar-a-Lago or other Trump properties.

“This ongoing pattern of behavior raises a red flag that the records of the Trump presidency will not be properly preserved for the public, their rightful owner. With the Trump administration drawing to the close, it is critical that the American public receive adequate assurances that all the presidential records of this administration will be preserved and transferred to the National Archives and Records Administration by Jan. 20, 2021 as the law requires.”

-- Nick Penzenstadler

The news comes to you: Sign up for the OnPolitics newsletter here

Justice Dept opposes release of search warrant affidavit; would ‘irreparably harm’ criminal investigation

The Justice Department is opposing release of the affidavit supporting the search warrant issued for former President Donald Trump's Florida estate where FBI agents seized a trove of classified documents last week.

In court documents filed Monday, Justice lawyers countered a consortium of media companies seeking the document's release, saying that the unsealing of the document would "irreparably harm the government's ongoing criminal investigation."

"There remain compelling reasons, including to protect the integrity of an ongoing law enforcement investigation that implicates national security, that support keeping the affidavit sealed," Justice attorneys argued.

– Kevin Johnson

What's in the search warrant? The search warrant for Trump's Mar-a-Lago home has been released. Here's what it says.

Justice filing: Affidavit  contains 'critically important and detailed investigative facts'

The affidavit, according to a Justice filing contains "critically important and detailed investigative facts: highly sensitive information about witnesses, including witnesses interviewed by the government; specific investigative techniques; and information required by law to be kept under seal."

"If disclosed, the affidavit would serve as a roadmap to the government’s ongoing investigation, providing specific details about its direction and likely course, in a manner that is highly likely to compromise future investigative steps," Justice attorneys asserted.

Detailed information about witnesses, the government argued, "would impact their willingness to cooperate with the investigation"

"Disclosure of the government’s affidavit at this stage would also likely chill future cooperation by witnesses whose assistance may be sought as this investigation progresses, as well as in other high-profile investigations," the filing states. "The fact that this investigation implicates highly classified materials further underscores the need to protect the integrity of the investigation and exacerbates the potential for harm if information is disclosed to the public prematurely or improperly."

– Kevin Johnson

The documents: Read the FBI's search warrant for Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property

Trump calls DOJ probe a 'hoax': Experts, citing the Espionage Act, have a grimmer assessment

House GOP tells DOJ to preserve documents about search

Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee wrote Monday to Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI Director Christopher Wray and White House chief of staff Ron Klain, telling them to preserve documents related to the search of Donald Trump's estate.

The letters asked to preserve all documents relating to the execution of the search, all documents about communications related to the decision to conduct the search and all documents and communications referring to confidential human sources relating to the search. Garland has said he personally authorized the search.

Republicans are limited in how much they can investigate under Democratic House leadership. But Republicans are preparing multiple investigations of the Biden administration and Democrats, in anticipation of regaining control of the House in the 2022 midterm elections.

"The FBI’s unprecedented raid of President Trump’s residence is a shocking escalation of the Biden Administration’s weaponization of law-enforcement resources against its political opponents," wrote the lawmakers led by Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio. "The American people deserve answers for the Biden Administration’s continued misuse of law-enforcement resources against its political opponents."

Ranking Member Jim Jordan (R-OH) listens during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on gun-control bills in the Rayburn House Office Building on June 02, 2022 in Washington, DC. House members met in response to a string of mass shootings in cities across the United States including in Buffalo, Uvalde and most recently in Tulsa.
Ranking Member Jim Jordan (R-OH) listens during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on gun-control bills in the Rayburn House Office Building on June 02, 2022 in Washington, DC. House members met in response to a string of mass shootings in cities across the United States including in Buffalo, Uvalde and most recently in Tulsa.

What was seized in search?

Despite the Justice Department releasing the search warrant of Donald Trump’s Florida resort, details remained unclear Monday about what federal authorities seized in the unprecedented criminal investigation of a former president.

The search warrant unsealed Friday said “secret” and “top secret” documents were among the 11 sets of documents removed from the Mar-a-Lago. The warrant said Trump was under investigation for potential improper removal of classified documents, obstruction of justice and violations of the Espionage Act.

But the department hasn’t said what sorts of documents were found. While Trump denounced the raid and supported the release of the search warrant, he hasn’t said what was taken, either.

The search came at a time when Trump and his associates are under scrutiny from the FBI, the Justice Department, the Internal Revenue Service and other agencies.

Two days after the Mar-a-Lago search, Trump asserted his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination during a deposition related to a separate civil fraud investigation into the Trump Organization's finances led by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Trump investigations: Trump in midst of gathering storm of investigations. Mar-a-Lago document inquiry is one of many.

Congress has questions about search

Congressional committees want to know more about the search and what was found.

The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said the search warrant disclosed “a serious risk” to disclosure of national secrets.

“That is among the highest of designation in terms of the extremely grave damage to national security that could be done if it were disclosed,” Schiff told “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan” on CBS on Sunday. “So, the fact that they were in an unsecure place that is guarded with nothing more than a padlock or whatever security they had at a hotel is deeply alarming.”

Schiff and the head of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., have asked for a damage assessment from the director of national intelligence.

More: Trump calls DOJ probe a 'hoax'; experts, citing the Espionage Act, have a grimmer assessment

GOP seeks justification for search

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., a former FBI agent and federal prosecutor, wants to learn more about what justified the search from the affidavit submitted to justify probable cause for the search, which remains sealed.

“It was an unprecedented action that needs to be supported by unprecedented justification,” Fitzpatrick told “Face the Nation.” “This has never happened before in our country's history.”

Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., on NBC's "Meet the Press," said the Justice Department needs to lay out its case to "show that this was not just a fishing expedition."

House Intelligence Committee ranking member Rep Mike Turner, R-Ohio, second from right, speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, on the FBI serving a search warrant at former President Donald Trump's home in Florida.Turner is joined by, from left, Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Ark., Rep. Trent Kelly, R-Miss., Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., and Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
House Intelligence Committee ranking member Rep Mike Turner, R-Ohio, second from right, speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, on the FBI serving a search warrant at former President Donald Trump's home in Florida.Turner is joined by, from left, Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Ark., Rep. Trent Kelly, R-Miss., Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., and Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Why did Trump keep the documents?

Another open question is why Trump kept the documents in the first place.

The Presidential Records Act says all presidential documents must be retained, both for current reference and the historical record. The documents are supposed to be retained even if they weren’t classified.

But the National Archives and Records Administration, which traditionally stores presidential documents, earlier discovered boxes of materials missing.

The agency in January obtained 15 boxes of presidential records that the former president had stored at his Mar-a-Lago club, including correspondence with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that Trump described as "love letters," as well as a letter former President Barack Obama left before Trump's inauguration.

Trump advisers denied "any nefarious intent" and told The Washington Post the boxes contained "mementos, gifts, letters from world leaders and other correspondence."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: FBI boosts security; GOP wants Mar-a-Lago search details: live updates

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Senate Intelligence Committee leaders request classified documents taken from Mar-a-Lago

    Mark Warner, D-Va., and Marco Rubio, R-Fla., the chair and vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, respectively, have sent a private letter to top intelligence officials and the Justice Department asking for more information from last week's unprecedented FBI search at Mar-a-Lago. The letter, sent Sunday to Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and Attorney General Merrick Garland, specifically seeks the classified documents that were seized and an analysis of any national security threat posed by the mishandling of the information. The request comes after it was revealed that 11 sets of classified information were seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida resort, including confidential, secret and top-secret documents.

  • Why Calling the Mar-a-Lago Search a 'Raid' Is Polarizing 'Disinformation,' in Gov. Ron DeSantis' Own Words

    In December 2020, DeSantis aggressively pushed back when a reporter used the term "raid" to describe the search of a former state employee who was under federal investigation

  • U.S. Justice Dept opposes revealing evidence supporting search of Trump's home

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department on Monday said it opposes unsealing the affidavit that prosecutors used to obtain a federal judge's approval to search former President Donald Trump's Florida home, where they seized classified documents. "If disclosed, the affidavit would serve as a roadmap to the government's ongoing investigation, providing specific details about its direction and likely course, in a manner that is highly likely to compromise future investigative steps," prosecutors wrote in their filing. Trump's Republican allies in recent days have ramped up their calls for Attorney General Merrick Garland to unseal the document, which would reveal the evidence that prosecutors showed to demonstrate they had probable cause to believe crimes were committed at Trump's home -- the standard they had to meet to secure the search warrant.

  • George Conway says the Mar-a-Lago investigation is the 'shortest distance between Trump and an orange jumpsuit'

    Conway said there did not appear to be a "rational, logical defense" for Trump in the DOJ's investigations of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

  • Russian dissident Alexei Navalny placed in isolation

    Russian dissident Alexei Navalny has been placed in solitary confinement at the remote penal colony where he is serving a nine-year sentence for supposed fraud, raising renewed concerns for the safety of Vladimir Putin's top political foe.

  • I felt helpless: A year after the fall of Kabul, the world can still help Afghanistan

    Aug. 15, 2021, was the first time I felt helpless, realizing that I would no longer have a home in Afghanistan, writes former Afghan attorney general.

  • WVa governor: Voters shouldn't decide abortion access issue

    CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice scoffed Monday at a suggestion by Democratic lawmakers to let voters decide whether abortion should continue to be allowed in the state. The Republican governor said the state's abortion law falls under the scrutiny of the Legislature and the attorney general. During a legislative special session initiated by Justice last month, majority Republicans failed to pass legislation criminalizing abortion. On Friday, top Democrats asked Justice an

  • Firefighting seaplane refills water off Spanish beach

    STORY: People at Oliva beach, near Valencia city, were swimming at sea when the seaplane arrived to load water.Spain's Valencia region suffered three wildfires on Monday (August 15) which left more than 17,200 acres of land burnt and at least 1,200 evacuees.

  • Jessica Klein, ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Producer and Writer, Dies at 66

    Jessica Klein, an award-winning television writer and producer who was a key contributor for six seasons on “Beverly Hills, 90210,” died of pancreatic cancer at her home in Beverly Hills on July 13. She was 66 years old. Klein’s death was confirmed by her daughter, Shira Rose, who shared that her mother died “fulfilled, surrounded […]

  • What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of Braemar Shipping Services Plc (LON:BMS) Shares?

    The big shareholder groups in Braemar Shipping Services Plc ( LON:BMS ) have power over the company. Generally...

  • Republicans push to see affidavit that justified FBI search of Trump's home

    A search warrant released last week after the unprecedented search showed that Trump had 11 sets of classified documents at his home, and that the Justice Department had probable cause to conduct the search based on possible Espionage Act violations. Republicans are calling for the disclosure of more detailed information that persuaded a federal judge to issue the search warrant, which may show sources of information and details about the nature of the documents and other classified information.

  • Jury hears from key informant in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot

    A man charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was ecstatic and exclaimed, “That's it!” as he rode past her vacation home in 2020 and told an ally to make a video, according to trial evidence presented Monday. Jurors heard from Dan Chappel, who was known as “Big Dan” to Adam Fox and a band of anti-government extremists. Fox and Barry Croft Jr. are on trial for the second time on conspiracy charges.

  • More than 20,000 people have crossed English Channel to UK in small boats this year, government figures show

    More than 20,000 people have crossed the English Channel to the UK aboard small boats this year. At least 607 people reached Britain on Saturday as arrivals in 2022 continue to far outstrip last year's pace. It comes as the government was accused by barristers of trying to "demonise" people who support refugees with claims about "lefty lawyers".

  • A timeline of Trump's information security controversies

    When Donald Trump ran against Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, he made her handling of emails a core tenet of his campaign, leading to “Lock her up” chants becoming a common refrain at his rallies.

  • Trump Tells Fox News He’ll ‘Do Whatever’ He Can to Tame Fire He Lit

    James DevaneyFormer President Donald Trump essentially became the living embodiment of the “we’re all trying to find the guy that did this” meme on Monday morning, telling Fox News he “will do whatever” he can to “help the country” because the “temperature has to be brought down” following the FBI’s raid of his Florida residence.In the days following the FBI’s execution of a search warrant to seize classified documents from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, agents have been inundated with a flurry of d

  • ‘The Way Home’: Sadie Laflamme-Snow Joins Hallmark Series As Chyler Leigh’s Daughter

    EXCLUSIVE: Sadie Laflamme-Snow (The Apprentice) has been cast in The Way Home, the new, original primetime series set to premiere in 2023 on Hallmark Channel. Laflamme-Snow will play 15-year-old Alice Landry, who is none-too-thrilled when her mother Kat (Chyler Leigh) moves them from Minneapolis back to Kat’s childhood home in the small, Canadian farm town […]

  • Man commits suicide after crashing car into barricade near U.S. Capitol

    Man commits suicide after crashing car into barricade near U.S. Capitol

  • In Alaska primary, Murkowski and Palin show the deepening fissures in the Republican Party

    A growing Republican divide centers on whether a candidate supports former President Donald Trump. Such is the case in Tuesday's Alaska primary.

  • Tom Holland: Spider-Man actor steps back from 'overwhelming' social media

    The Spider-Man: Homecoming star says Instagram and Twitter can be "detrimental" to his mental health.

  • Man torched car after it was involved in fatal hit-and-run, Florida police say

    A woman was driving the car when it hit and killed a man walking his dog, according to Florida police.