FBI Arrests Fugitive Wanted for Attempted Murder After 32 Years on the Run

Greg Lawson, 63, was captured following a tip that he was hiding in Mexico

A man convicted of attempted second degree murder in 1991 — and fled the country before his sentencing — was finally captured in Mexico on Tuesday, according to the FBI.

Greg Lawson, 63, of Ringgold, Louisiana was initially sought after by the authorities in May 1991, according to a news release shared by authorities on Wednesday.

“Throughout the years, the FBI ran out numerous leads across the United States, based on various tips and alleged sightings,” the FBI said, per the release. “From the beginning, the FBI suspected Lawson had fled to Mexico.”

Bienville Parish Sheriff's Office Greg Lawson was caught in Mexico and extradited back to Bienville Parish on Sept. 20, 2023.

A tip earlier this month led FBI New Orleans to discover that Lawson was hiding in Mexico, the FBI shared, adding that agents in Shreveport and Mexico worked with FBI Headquarters and Mexican immigration authorities to capture Lawson, who was arrested in Huatulco for "immigration violations.”

Mexican officials sent Lawson back to the U.S. while agents coordinated with the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office to bring Lawson to Louisiana, per the release.

On Thursday, FBI New Orleans shared a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) that shows Lawson being escorted by police at an airport. As Lawson is being handcuffed, he can be seen smiling and laughing.

The three-decades-long search for a man convicted of attempted murder is over, thanks to a tip received by #FBINewOrleans. This morning, 63-year-old Greg Lawson is back in a Louisiana jail awaiting action by Bienville Parish authorities. https://t.co/HGdL4xJvHg pic.twitter.com/kVLfx8O7dS — FBI New Orleans (@FBINewOrleans) September 22, 2023

“The three-decades-long search for a man convicted of attempted murder is over, thanks to a tip received by #FBINewOrleans,” the FBI captioned the post. “This morning, 63-year-old Greg Lawson is back in a Louisiana jail awaiting action by Bienville Parish authorities.”

According to KTBS-TV, Lawson was found to have shot a man named Seth Garlington after an argument at a gas station in 1991. Both got physical and drew guns. While Garlington survived, Lawson was charged with and convicted of attempted second degree murder. Before his trial at the Claiborne Parish Courthouse, Lawson went missing but his truck was discovered a block away.

Hoping to revive the cold case, the FBI announced a $10,000 reward in 2007 for any information on Lawson’s location, per the news outlet. Various tips and sightings were reported over the years, but nothing concrete until his arrest on Tuesday.

“We want to thank our partners and the public in this case, who never gave up hope that justice could be served for Mr. Lawson’s victim,” Douglas A. Williams Jr., special agent in charge of FBI New Orleans, said in the release. “There is no doubt that Mr. Lawson might still be in the wind if our partners in Mexico had not been willing to deal with this so swiftly.”

The FBI did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.



