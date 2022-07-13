FBI Arrests Baltimore Police Officer For Allegedly Selling Ghost Gun, Drugs

A Baltimore police officer is accused of selling drugs and an untraceable gun. (Photo: Julio Cortez/Associated Press)

The FBI on Wednesday arrested a Baltimore police officer for allegedly selling drugs and a privately made gun in exchange for cash and narcotics, according to a media release from the Department of Justice.

Steve Umberto Angelini, 41, is charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine and oxycodone and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Angelini, who has worked in the department for 16 years, has been suspended without pay.

In January, Angelini reached out to the president of the Infamous Ryders Motorcycle Club in Maryland and said he could sell him oxycodone pills, according to an FBI affidavit.

“Sell this pinks for some dogs bro if you have any buddy. Trade,” Angelini said in a text while sending four images of the pills, the criminal complaint said.

He wrote that he had “90 of them” and that he could trade for a “half for $8 a piece and some dog,” apparently referring to cocaine.

“Yeah I want them,” the motorcycle club member replied.

“Ok buddy. They’re yours,” Angelini said back, according to an account of the exchange in the affadavit.

Angelini also told this co-conspirator that one of his former suppliers was murdered, and the potential new supplier agreed to give him $100 and cocaine in exchange for the oxycodone, according to an affidavit. Angelini also allegedly offered to give the co-conspirator information on his former supplier’s death in exchange for drugs. He allegedly gave the co-conspirator sensitive law enforcement information on the ongoing homicide case.

“Bro I am calling homicide tomorrow and finding out any info and want that motherfucker caught,” Angelini wrote in a text. “I’m so sad bro, I don’t know what happened. No wonder his phone wasn’t working.”

Months later, on April 8, Angelini and his contact from the motorcycle club began communicating again, according to the affidavit. Angelini allegedly offered to sell the man a ghost gun ― a privately made firearm that does not have a serial number ― in exchange for cash and narcotics. Later that day, he delivered the gun and received the money and drugs.

Also in April, Angelini texted his co-conspirator and offered to buy ammunition and firearm accessories in exchange for cocaine, the affidavit says. Angelini bought a magazine and ammunition for the ghost gun, which he later gave to his co-conspirator in exchange for the cocaine.

A month later, Angelini allegedly notified the co-conspirator that he had more oxycodone pills for sale, and the two men negotiated that the co-conspirator would give Angelini cash and cocaine for the oxycodone.

If convicted, Angelini could face a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison on the drug-related charges. He faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to life in federal prison on the firearm charge.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.