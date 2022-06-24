FBI Agents Raid String of Southern Churches Accused of ‘Cult’ Activity Near Military Bases

Tim Graham/Getty

FBI agents on Thursday stormed three churches across the South, all of which are located near military installations and have previously faced accusations of being cults.

The Assembly of Prayer Christian Church in Killeen, Texas, was raided by federal agents early yesterday morning. The church stands just under six miles from Fort Hood, the most populous U.S. military installation on the planet. Dozens of reviews of the church on Google and Facebook make allegations that the congregation is a “cult” which has habitually recruited Fort Hood soldiers, according to the Killeen Daily Herald.

And on Thursday morning federal agents executed a warrant at the House of Prayer Church in Hinesville, Georgia, which is located around six miles from Fort Stewart. In a statement, the FBI told WTOC it was conducting a court-authorized search warrant and that no arrests had been made.

The station also reported that the church has been the subject of controversy for years, with former members sharing allegations of abuse and leaders isolating worshippers from their families in 2017. People who have protested the church in the past have called it a cult. “The concern is that he has made us merchandise,” former member Jessica Wright told WTOC. “It’s no longer a church. It’s just a fraudulent, money-making empire.”

A separate, third church was also raided in Georgia on Thursday. The Assembly of Prayer Church in Augusta—situated less than three miles from Fort Gordon—has also been accused of sinister activities. “Most of the people, they cut off communication with their family,” Gladys Jordan, whose son is still a member of the Augusta church, said in an interview with WRDW. “I miss him. It’s been six years. I don’t know anything about him. If he gets sick, if he gets in a car accident, I don’t know anything about him.”

In a statement to the Augusta Chronicle, a Fort Gordon spokesperson said, “Fort Gordon was aware of the organization called the Assembly of Prayer Church through our law enforcement channels but the installation had no bans against the organization or any official dealings with them (despite their websites claims).”

The FBI confirmed to KWTX that the raids in Hinesville and Augusta were connected, but it’s not yet clear if the Killeen search was part of the same investigation.

In 2020, advocacy group Veterans Education Success called for an investigation into allegations of abuses of the GI Bill program at the House of Prayer Christian Church’s seminaries. Veterans alleged that the church “targets veterans in order to access GI Bill funding, VA disability compensation, and VA home loans,” according to a letter asking the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to probe the organization.

