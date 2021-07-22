FBI is again at Jackson County property where Kensie Renee Aubry’s body was found

The FBI is once again at the Grain Valley-area property where the body of Kensie Renee Aubry was found last week.

Buried human remains were unearthed by authorities on July 14 in the 4000 block of South Buckner Tarsney Road as police searched for Aubry, a missing 32-year-old woman originally from Texas. The next day, police identified Aubry as the body found at the site.

Aubry had been reported missing in Independence since October. Her last known address was in Kansas City, Kansas.

Federal law enforcement is at the property in support of an ongoing local matter, FBI spokeswoman Bridget Patton said.

Independence police spokesman Officer Matt McLaughlin confirmed investigators are back on scene because it is an active investigation.

This is a developing story.