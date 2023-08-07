Fazenda: A first look at debut London outpost of popular Northern steakhouse

(courtesy Fazenda via press)

The Brazilian-inspired steakhouse group Fazenda has just opened its first London restaurant, at 100 Bishopsgate.

The 170-seater dining room opened last week with images of plentiful meats and opulent dining spaces already doing the rounds.

This is the debut London opening from the Fazenda group, who have slowly amassed a wave of loyal followers across the UK thanks to sites in Edinburgh, Birmingham, Manchester, as well as original locations in Liverpool and Leeds.

The plush interiors luxuriate in Italian marble and tanned leather, designed to befit the locale in the heart of the City, with the Standard’s Ben McCormack writing that the spot “sounds tailor-made for City boys and girls out on the after-work razz”.

The floors are herringbone and the dark wooden tables are thick and exposed. The ground floor bar is an altogether lighter affair, though, courtesy double height windows and a paler wood trim.

Hospitality design studio Carroll Design, who are responsible for London restaurant interiors including Alto by San Carlo on the rooftop of Selfridges, has led the interior design.

(Fazenda via press)

Set to continue the groups theme of “exuding century-old gaúcho traditions”, Fazenda serves a meat-forward rodizio menu: a classic Brazilian method of hanging meats by large skewers, which move through the dining room and are carved tableside, allowing diners to sample multiple meaty options.

Naturally, the meats will be abundant, but expanding on the rodizio menu in London, and inspired by trips to Brazil and Argentina, chef Francisco Martinez has developed a range of other dishes. These include gamba patagonica (a large king prawn with spicy chimichurri), caviar e churros (Cornish Baeri caviar with churros), and moqueca de mar, a classic Brazilian stew of cod, carabinero prawns, mussels, tomato and coconut.

Alongside the south-American food offering, guests can expect a multitude of Chilean, Argentinean wines, as well as lesser known Brazilian and Uruguayan bottles.

100 Bishopsgate Tower, EC2M 1GT, fazenda.co.uk