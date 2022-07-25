Fayette teachers afraid district meeting at Rupp Arena without masks could spread COVID

Some teachers in Fayette County Public Schools are concerned that an upcoming required event for all district employees at Rupp Arena will spread COVID-19 if staff aren’t required to wear masks.

Laura Hartke, an organizer for the staff group Kentucky 120 United, said Monday that “mandatory masking should be in effect considering that Fayette County” is in a red zone and the federal Centers for Disease Control recommends masking.

In a poll, “eighty-five percent of members said they did not feel safe,” said Hartke. “All Fayette staff will be indoors for hours just days before school starts and people are concerned that that might not be a good thing.”

The first day of school in Fayette County Public Schools is August 10. The convocation at Rupp is August 8.

Fayette school officials did not immediately comment about the convocation.

In an email sent to staff Monday, district officials said every attendee will receive welcome packets that include masks and hand sanitizer at their work site. “

The district policy on wearing masks of ‘Either Way is OK’ remains in place and will continue into the school year,” the message said. All employees are encouraged to be fully vaccinated and boosted and to take precautions, said the message.

“We’ve always followed what the health department and CDC said before, so I’m not real sure why we are not doing it now,” Hartke said.

One concern is that staff will be riding buses from each location to Rupp Arena.

The policy of letting staff decide for themselves to wear masks or not was OK when COVID cases were lower last year and vaccines were considered effective, Hartke said.

But now, Hartke said, “Cases are surging. We are in the red.”

Jefferson County Schools, the state’s largest district, are now requiring masks in school buildings because of that county’s “red status” or high number of cases.

This is a developing story and may be updated.