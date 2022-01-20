Fayette schools cancel in-person classes, will have NTI. UK classes on 2-hour delay.

Due to winter weather, Fayette County Public Schools will have a non-traditional instruction Weather Day Thursday, January 20, 2022.

All afternoon and evening activities are canceled.

“Please stay safe and warm,” district officials said in a message to families.

Students should use their Chromebook to participate in the activities outlined by their teacher. All employees are encouraged to work remotely as much as possible.

Dozens of school districts across the state canceled in-person classes Thursday because of weather.

The University of Kentucky is on a two-hour delay with in-person classes beginning at 10 a.m., spokesman Jay Blanton said.

Online classes are on regular schedule.

UK HealthCare hospitals and clinics remain open on their regular schedule.