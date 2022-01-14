Fayette Public Schools could opt for NTI, not closings or delays in severe weather.

Beginning next week, Fayette County Public Schools might use non-traditional instruction or NTI in place of closings or delays because of severe weather.

“This will enable students to continue learning online when conditions are unsafe to attend school in person. It also potentially avoids extending the school year to make up for weather-related cancellations, “ district officials said in a Thursday night message to families.

The use of NTI weather days is not related to the COVID-19 pandemic or last year’s remote learning, officials said. Winter weather is forecast for this weekend.

According to the guidelines:

On an NTI weather day, school buildings are closed and afternoon activities canceled, but students participate in learning at home so it counts as a school day and they will not need to make it up.

By comparison, a regular school closing because of severe weather means school buildings are closed, classes are canceled and students have the day off, afternoon activities are canceled, and the make-up day could be added to the academic calendar.

When the forecast calls for severe weather, the district will notify all staff and families by email, phone call, text message, and social media when a delayed start, NTI day, or school cancellation is necessary.

The goal is to communicate any changes as early as possible, preferably the evening before the affected school day. However, sometimes the decision comes in the morning. Fayette school officials will alert families no later than 5:30 a.m. on the day of the announcement.

During the winter months, teachers will send home Chromebooks with students daily. On NTI weather days, students will use these devices to complete work virtually. This means logging into Google Classroom or Canvas, the online platforms where teachers post assignments.

Classes will not participate in live instruction via Zoom, but teachers will have office hours when they are available to meet virtually with students or parents and caregivers.

Students who cannot complete their work because of power outages or other issues will have up to three school days after returning to campus to submit missed assignments. Families who need help with internet access can reach out to their school’s Family Resource Center or Youth Services Center.

Each school will distribute its NTI details to families, including student login information, class schedules, and teacher office hours.

Also on Thursday parents were asked if they have internet access at home so they can complete work on their school issued Chromebook.

District officials are holding a press conference at 10:30 a.m. on Friday to share detailed information about how Fayette County Public Schools will adjust its COVID-19 Health and Safety Procedures to align with the latest Kentucky Department for Public Health announcements.