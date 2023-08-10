Fayette County school bus with students on board involved in morning collision

A Fayette County Public Schools bus transporting students was involved in a collision Thursday morning, according to police.

The wreck happened on Jane Street shortly after 7 a.m., according to Lt. Samantha Moore with the Lexington Police Department.

Dia Davidson-Smith, Fayette County Public Schools spokesperson, said the bus clipped a vehicle with its bumper near the intersection with Robertson Street.

Twelve students were on board when the collision occurred, according to Moore. Moore described the wreck as a minor collision and no injuries were reported. Davidson-Smith said a police report was filed.

The other vehicle involved in the wreck was owned by councilmember Tayna Fogle, according to the Herald-Leader’s news-reporting partner, WKYT.