Fayette County Public Schools bus involved in crash on district’s first day of school

A Fayette County Public Schools bus was involved in a collision on the first day of school Wednesday, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center.

The crash happened at the intersection of South Broadway and Mason Headley Road, according to the traffic management center. The left lane was blocked off as a result. The traffic management center said it wasn’t an injury collision.

No other details about the wreck were immediately available.

The incident wasn’t the only involving a Lexington school bus Wednesday morning. A school bus also stalled on Harrodsburg Road near Man O’ War Boulevard. The traffic management center said the children on board the bus were safely transferred to another bus and taken away from the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.