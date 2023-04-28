Fayette County alternative school for grades 8-12 has a new principal

Bryan Kennedy will be the next principal for The Learning Center in Fayette County, Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Demetrus Liggins said Friday.

The Learning Center provides a nurturing environment for at-risk students in grades 8-12 through an alternative approach to their education, the district website said. The Learning Center serves Fayette students in a small setting, using career-oriented exploration and mentoring to prepare students for life.

“Bryan has the knowledge and expertise needed to support our students at The Learning Center,” Liggins said. “I know he will lead with compassion and help more students find success both inside and outside of the classroom.”

Kennedy has 18 years of experience in education and started his career as a math teacher at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School. During his 12 years at Dunbar, he served as the Extended School Services coordinator and junior varsity girl’s soccer coach.

He joined the staff at TLC six years ago to teach math and environmental stewardship, then later served as academic dean and assistant principal before assuming the position of acting program director last year, according to a news release.

He was the interim principal this past year. His new role starts July 1.

“I am honored and excited to serve students, families and staff as the next principal at TLC,” Kennedy said. “We will continue to prepare life-ready students by addressing their unique academic and social-emotional needs.”

Before joining Fayette schools, Kennedy spent 11 years working with the Upward Bound Program at Bluegrass Community and Technical College as a teacher and academic coordinator.

He has a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and a master’s degree in secondary math education, both from the University of Kentucky, and completed his Rank I, principal licensure program, and principal program II at Asbury University.

“I am pleased that Mr. Kennedy will continue to serve TLC as principal. His dedication, compassion, knowledge of the school and work ethic make him a great candidate to build upon TLC’s success,” said Chris Salyers, secondary programs support specialist. “He and his team’s vision will launch TLC to new heights in the service of students as they ‘Seek, Seize and Sustain’ life readiness.”

Salyers was promoted after being the previous principal of The Learning Center.