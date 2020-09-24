Faye Brookes joins Dancing On Ice line-up

Faye Brookes has been confirmed for Dancing On Ice.

The actress, 33, is best known for having played Kate Connor on Coronation Street.

She told ITV show Lorraine: “This is the first time I think people are just going to see me, not being a character, just being me – Faye.”

Ready to unleash her inner ice dancer, it's the fabulous @Faye_Brookes 👏 #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/zgxha7k38l — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) September 24, 2020

Speaking about former soap colleagues Jane Danson and Brooke Vincent, who previously took part in Dancing On Ice, she added: “I’ve obviously had to keep this to myself. It’s the biggest secret I’ve kept in my life.”

“I saw Brooke yesterday and I was desperate to tell her but I thought one more day and I’ll be able to. She’ll be my first text message after I’ve finished this interview.”

Brookes said in a post on Twitter: “I’m a trained dancer but attempting to put something I already know very well on skates is quite scary.”

She joins Denise Van Outen, Emmerdale star Joe-Warren Plant and broadcaster Myleene Klass in the line-up.

More celebrities will be announced for the show, which returns to ITV in the new year.

Klass, who was the first star to be unveiled, announced the news on Instagram, saying: “Guess who won’t be holding the coats at the side of the rink anymore! I am so, so excited to be joining the cast of Dancing On Ice.

“My girls have always wanted me to do this but I’ve always been too scared someone will skate over my fingers!

“Anyway, I want to make them proud and show them I’m up for a challenge when completely out of my comfort zone but most of all, I want a bum like JLo.”

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will return to present the show and the expert panel of Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo will resume their roles as judges.