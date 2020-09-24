Faye Brookes confirmed as fourth 'Dancing on Ice' contestant

Faye Brookes attends the launch of Peter Street Kitchen on October 11, 2018 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Carla Speight/Getty Images)

Coronation Street star Faye Brookes will be getting her skates on for the upcoming season of Dancing on Ice.

The Kate Connor actor was the fourth star announced for the competition as she appeared on ITV's Lorraine on Thursday.

“This is the first time I think people are just going to see me, not being a character… Just being me – Faye!” she told host Lorraine Kelly.

Brookes joined Coronation Street in 2015 but departed from the cobbles in 2019 months after the death of her wife-to-be Rana Nazir (Bhavna Limbachia).

Ready to unleash her inner ice dancer, it's the fabulous @Faye_Brookes 👏 #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/zgxha7k38l — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) September 24, 2020

She said she’s kept her involvement in the programme a secret from soap colleagues Jane Danson and Brooke Vincent who have appeared on the skating show in recent years.

“As soon as this interview is over I can contact them but I’ve obviously had to keep this to myself. It’s the biggest secret I’ve kept in my life!

"I saw Brooke yesterday and I was desperate to tell her but I thought one more day and I’ll be able to. She’ll be my first text message after I’ve finished this interview," she shared.

Brookes is joined in the line-up by Myleene Klass, Joe-Warren Plant and Denise Van Outen, with eight more stars yet to be announced.

Dancing on Ice is set to return to screens early next year with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield resuming their posts as hosts while Ashley Banjo, John Barrowman and Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean make up the judging panel.

