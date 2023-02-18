Fawn is first celebrity to be unveiled during The Masked Singer finale

All Saints star Natalie Appleton has been unveiled as Fawn during the finale of ITV’s The Masked Singer.

The singer, 49, became the first celebrity to be unmasked during Saturday’s final following a vote from the studio audience, meaning Rhino and Phoenix will battle it out for the crown.

Judge Davina McCall admitted Appleton had all the judges “flummoxed” while Jonathan Ross said: “We don’t get to hear your voice like that that often where you’re singing those ballads. What an amazing act.”

You've NO I DEER how much we LOVE you, CONGRATULATIONS on getting this far! You've been FAWN-TASTIC! 🎭#MaskedSingerUK pic.twitter.com/KOMAH40GK3 — #MaskedSingerUK (@MaskedSingerUK) February 18, 2023

Following her reveal, Appleton said: “I loved fooling you guys, it was such a buzz” and that she had enjoyed Mo Gilligan mistaking her for Country star Shania Twain.

She added: “I had the best time, it’s been amazing. I do recommend.”

Fawn performed twice throughout the finale, firstly with an elegant performance of Hopelessly Devoted from 1978’s Grease dressed in a polka-dotted outfit with a matching bow.

The power of their voice led Ross to believe it could be All Saints singer Shaznay Lewis, while McCall thought it could be singer Samantha Fox.

Guest judge Lee Mack opted for actress Jenna Coleman and Rita Ora guessed actress Suzanne Shaw was behind the mask.

Welsh singer Aled Jones also reprised their Traffic Cone costume to duet with Fawn on When She Loved Me by Sarah McLachlan for Toy Story 2, who thought former Spice Girl Emma Bunton could be the secret star.

Rhino was the first to perform solo on the night, delivering a powerful rendition of Before You Go by Lewis Capaldi while dressed as a cowboy.

Story continues

Ora said Rhino had her “favourite voice in the whole wide world” before guessing it could be Busted’s Charlie Simpson behind the mask, with Davina McCall in agreement.

Mack opted for US rapper Eminem while Gilligan thought it could be singer James Blunt due to a reference to the army and Ross guessed singer James Arthur.

Former contestant Harlequin, who was previously revealed as singer-songwriter Gabrielle, also returned to sing Beneath Your Beautiful by Labrinth alongside Rhino and she also guessed it could be Arthur.

Donning bright red and orange feathers, Phoenix was the third finalist to take to the stage solo to perform Sway by Michael Buble accompanied by dancers in white suits and bird masks.

Gilligan thought they were a “great showman” which made him consider DJ Mark Ronson while McCall stuck by her guess of actor David Tennant, with Take That’s Mark Owen and Razorlight’s Johnny Borrell also among the guesses.

Presenter Denise van Outen also returned as Fox to perform Elton John and Kiki Dee’s Don’t Go Breaking My Heart with Phoenix, and she thought the red feathers were a clue to it being comedian Leigh Francis, aka Keith Lemon.

The three finalists opened the show with a lively performance to We Can be Heroes to kick off the night.