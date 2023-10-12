Who are the favourites to replace Holly Willoughby as This Morning host?

Holly Willoughby has left This Morning (Lucy North / PA)

Holly Willoughby has announced that she has quit This Morning after 14 years.

The TV presenter, 42, had been absent from the ITV daytime programme since last week.

Sharing a statement on social media on Tuesday (October 10), Willoughby, wrote: “I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning.”

The mother-of-three, who is married to TV producer Dan Baldwin, added: “It’s been an honour to just be part of its story and I know this story has many chapters left to go. Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family.

“I will miss you all so much.”

She went on to thank everybody who has worked on the programme, writing: “This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we’ve done together.”

But now rumours are rife about who will be stepping in to replace the star, we take a look at some of the names doing the rounds and who are the favourites to get a spot on the hottest sofa in town, according to bookies’ latest betting odds.

Alison Hammond

Current role: co-host of The Great British Bake Off and presenter on This Morning

Favourite

Already well embedded in the This Morning family, Alison Hammond is the firm favourite to get given Holly’s job. The 48-year-old is the frontrunner and is already a regular presenter on the popular daytime TV show.

She has been working as a presenter on This Morning since 2002, starting off as a showbusiness reporter on the show before co-hosting with Dermot O’Leary on Fridays and more recently stepping in after Schofield’s departure.

Hammond originally found fame on Big Brother in 2002 and has since established herself as a presenter. She also recently replaced Matt Lucas on The Great British Bake Off, and is now hosting the show alongside Noel Fielding.

Josie Gibson

Current role: rotating presenter for This Morning

2/1

Another former Big Brother contestant, Josie Gibson made her name after appearing on the reality show in 2010. Since then, Gibson has had a host of presenting gigs and she’s already well known to the This Morning audience base.

After leaving the Big Brother house, She became an OK! TV presenter. In 2019, she joined This Morning as a competition announcer, and became a presenter on the show in 2021 when she filled in for Holly Willoughby at the last minute. She’s since done holiday cover and was presenting alongside Willoughby after Phillip Schofield’s departure.

Gibson recently told The Mirror that her favourite co-host is Alison Hammand: “Obviously my favourite is Alison Hammond. I love Al – she’s got such a special energy,” she said. “She is the kindest person on Earth. You could ring Al and after the phone call, you feel a million dollars. You’d never know if she was in a bad mood because she’s too busy trying to make you feel good.”

Rochelle Humes

Current role: co-presenter on Ninja Warrior UK, co-host of The Hit List and guest host on This Morning

10/1

Rochelle Humes is another presenter who is already known to audiences, but not quite on the scale as the two ladies running in front of her for the top job.

Humes started her career in the girl band The Saturdays, which shot to fame in 2007. The singer has gone on to present a number of television shows, including Ninja Warrior UK and The Xtra Factor, and has stepped in to co-host the daytime show on the odd occasion since 2013.

Humes is married to Marvin Humes, fellow singer and former member of boyband JLS. The pair host the The Hit List on BBC, a Saturday night gameshow.

Lisa Snowdon

Current role: presenter, author and podcast host

16/1

Lisa Snowdon would be a new addition to the This Morning sofa, but is no stranger to presenting. Snowdon started out as a model, but has gone on to forge a career as a presenter on TV and radio.

From 2006 to 2009, she hosted Britain’s Next Top Model, and she co-presented Capital Breakfast on Capital London from 2008 to 2015. While Snowdon hasn’t stood in for the presenters on This Morning, she has hosted fashion segments on the show.

She has also appeared on I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! as well as Celebrity Masterchef, which she won.

Amanda Holden

Current role: Britain’s Got Talent judge and co-host of Heart Breakfast

25/1

Amanda Holden is no stranger to the This Morning couch, and has often stepped in to host the show when needed, appearing as a co-host with both Phillip Schofield and Ben Shepherd throughout the years.

Holden is a judge on Britain’s Got Talent and co-hosts the Heart Breakfast radio show with Jamie Theakston on weekday mornings.

In the wake of Philip Schofield leaving This Morning, Holden backed Dermot O’Leary to replace him as a presenter. After years of rumoured rifts with stalwart hosts Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield, could now be the time she is finally crowned queen of the sofa?