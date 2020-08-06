Favourite UK riverside walks: readers’ travel tips

Winning tip: Ouse source to sea, Sussex

If you have a long weekend to spare, track the River Ouse from source to sea. Starting near Horsham in West Sussex, the 42-mile Sussex Ouse Valley Way passes through both the High Weald Area of Natural Beauty and the South Downs national park. You will cross fields and walk through woodland as well as the extensive Nymans Garden, owned by the National Trust. The route passes under an impressive Victorian railway viaduct near Balcombe and takes in the historic county town of Lewes before a stretch of flat riverside walking as you approach the coast and the finish at Seaford Bay in East Sussex.

Alison Field



Quiet flows the Don, Sheffield

The “five weirs” route along the River Don from Lady’s Bridge in Sheffield to Meadowhall is a lovely six-mile walk (see gpsroutes.co.uk). At Meadowhall you can head back to town along the canal, or continue to Rotherham along the river (three miles). The path is mostly flat and wide, so is suitable for different levels of ability and there are public transport options (tram, train, bus) to easily return back to your starting point. Lots of options for food and drink at either end. It’s surprisingly quiet given its location, with herons, kingfishers and even otters to spot, and local nature reserves to explore just off the route. Look out for the Spider Bridge.

Clare



Lancastrian past, River Lune

Glasson Dock from Thurnham Mill. Photograph: Getty Images

The port-to-port walk from the city of Lancaster to the small village of Glasson Dock is a trip through our Georgian past and industrial heritage. Starting at Skerton Bridge, England’s first flat road bridge, which influenced London and Waterloo Bridges, you soon pass Kevin Dalton Johnson’s memorial to the slave trade, Captured Africans. This is the start of a row of warehouses and a custom house, now the Maritime Museum, where sugar and cotton arrived from the west. From there it’s a six-mile walk by the river on the old railway bed to the sound of oystercatchers, sanderlings, ringed plover and curlews until you reach Glasson, with smoked fish and boats aplenty.

Michael Gibson



What’s a bastle? Find out in Northumberland

Black Middens bastle, Tarset. Photograph: Ann and Steve Toon/Alamy

The Tarset Bastle Trail, near Kielder Water in Northumberland, is a dreamy walk through forests and wildflower meadows, and alongside babbling Tarset Burn through a varied landscape. There are trails of eight, four or three miles starting from Greenhaugh. The terrain is easy and punctuated by romantic ruined bastles – fortified 15th-century farmhouses.

Lorna Watkins



Taking the Aire, West Yorkshire

Salt Mill and the River Aire. Photograph: Alamy

From historic Saltaire to charming Esholt, this walk takes in varied terrain along the banks of the Aire, and is rough underfoot in places. Parking at the (free) car park in Roberts Park, head east along the river, crossing it on busy Otley road then taking Dockfield Road. Turn left on Dock Lane and cross the footbridge to pick up the river bank trail again. From here, continue straight to the charming village of Esholt, with its 17th-century manor and the famous Woolpack pub where you can have a pint before turning back for Saltaire. The route is about 3.7 miles each way, and there are heron, pochard and kingfisher to be seen. For an easier route, follow the canal towpath until Buck Lane.

Sinead Garry



