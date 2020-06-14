Our Favourite Storage Solutions For Your Reorganised Home Space

There are only so many ways you can entertain yourself during lockdown. Sure, there's the big wide world of the internet, or the more wholesome pastimes of puzzles and crafting. But after a while you can't help but look around the space you're in, day in and day out, and finally embrace the impulse to spring clean, reorganise or reevaluate the clutter you've built up over the years.
With reorganising and reevaluating comes a need for somewhere to put all the stuff that has been organised and evaluated. And for that you need some clever storage.
Unless you're lucky enough to have storage space to spare, you're going to have to be clever with what you have, which means using the corners of the room, under the furniture, or even replacing furniture with storage built in. Lucky for you, there are plenty of good options going if you know where to look.
