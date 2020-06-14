Our Favourite Storage Solutions For Your Reorganised Home Space

There are only so many ways you can entertain yourself during lockdown. Sure, there's the big wide world of the internet, or the more wholesome pastimes of puzzles and crafting. But after a while you can't help but look around the space you're in, day in and day out, and finally embrace the impulse to spring clean, reorganise or reevaluate the clutter you've built up over the years.



With reorganising and reevaluating comes a need for somewhere to put all the stuff that has been organised and evaluated. And for that you need some clever storage.



Unless you're lucky enough to have storage space to spare, you're going to have to be clever with what you have, which means using the corners of the room, under the furniture, or even replacing furniture with storage built in. Lucky for you, there are plenty of good options going if you know where to look.

It might be listed as 'wedding dress storage' on site but this breathable and foldable box is perfect for making the most of the space under your bed. Whether you've discovered items you had long forgotten or just done a big reorganising, keeping clothes and shoes out of sight but easy to access is the ultimate goal of storage like this.



Wedcovaukltd Ivory Medium Size Foldable Storage Box, $, available at Etsy

Storage doesn't need to be stowed away but can be part of the decor when done right. Items like this small rattan basket are ideal for stashing clutter or simply as a place to keep the 1,001 bits and bobs you've unearthed in the living room.



H&M Small Rattan Basket, $, available at H&M

Storage doesn't have to be single purpose if you're able to make a bit more of an investment. Ingenious coffee tables like this one serve not only as a table and sneaky storage but also as a dining table when the panel is elevated. Perfect for smaller spaces.



Made Flippa Functional Coffee Table with Storage, Walnut, $, available at Made

These stackable boxes from Ikea come in a range of sizes and are lined with compartments, making the organisation of smaller items a breeze.



Ikea RABBLA Box with Compartments, $, available at Ikea

Organising shoes can be complicated but sometimes the simplest solutions are the best. This functional two-tier shoe rack can be slotted into the back of a cupboard or corner of a room to free up floor space and improve access to whatever pair you're after. That is, when we go back to wearing shoes again regularly.



Wenko Norway 2 Tier Stackable Walnut Wood Shoe Rack, $, available at John Lewis

Another set of soft-sided trunks that are the perfect place for stowing away out-of-season clothes, bedding or shoes you don't want to fit on the shoe rack.



Habitat Jolie Set of 3 Orange Soft Storage Trunks, $, available at Habitat

Another piece of storage that also serves as furniture. Use the rack as a miniature side table next to your chair or sofa and place your cuppa on the wooden shelf, your magazines and papers in the rack and your favourite catalogues and look books on the floor below.



Madam Stoltz Magazine Rack With Shelf, $, available at Trouva

If you want your storage to make a statement instead of being stowed away, you can't do better than these bold storage trunks with silver clasps.



Habitat Trunk Set of 2 Metal Storage Trunks with Silver Clasps, $, available at Habitat

The ladder design of these shelves is a space-saving solution in itself, providing a neat way to organise your wares without taking up too much room vertically or horizontally thanks to its leaning structure.



Dunelm Nautical Wooden Ladder Shelves White, $, available at Dunelm

